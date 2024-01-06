White Lotus Season 3: Who has been cast so far?

White Lotus Season 3 is fully in motion, with numerous actors all ready to head to the resort. But who has been cast so far?

The White Lotus is a show that really hangs on the strength of its cast, and with each season bringing a new bunch of actors in, we’ve certainly had some stars.

Cast members of past seasons include the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, and of course, the iconic Jennifer Coolidge, who managed to make it two seasons before her character’s untimely end.

So to say that fans were excited to see who would be cast in the series’ third season would be an understatement. We even made a list about what actors we wanted to see the most. But only a few will be chosen, so keep reading to find out who’s made the cut so far.

The White Lotus Season 3 cast: All actors so far

The White Lotus, which debuted in 2021 and has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, follows this synopsis: “An all-star cast head to a resort and unleash their worst, most privileged impulses. The series is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions. A week in the life of vacationers is unraveled as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.”

Season 3, which is set to film in Thailand, already has a number of big names lined up for its cast. While character details are slim, there’s still plenty of new faces to get excited for. So keep reading to find out who we have so far.

Natasha Rothwell – Belinda

HBO

So far, only one returning cast member has been confirmed, and that is Natasha Rothwell as Belinda. She was the holistic manager of the spa at the White Lotus resort back in Season 1.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about Season 3, she said “I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading [the scripts] Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!”

Rothwell also appears in Insecure, Wonka, and Disney‘s Wish.

Leslie Bibb

Marvel Studios

Leslie Bibb is an actor and model. She can be seen in the MCU’s Iron Man, along with Jupiter’s Legacy, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Trick ‘r Treat, Tag, and the Babysitter franchise.

Jason Isaacs

Warner Bros.

Jason Issac’s is probably best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, but he also appears in The Death of Stalin, Peter Pan, The OA, A Cure for Wellness, and Sex Education.

Dom Hetrakul

Lionsgate

Actor Dom Hetrakul can be seen in Bangkok Dangerous, The Marine 2, The Outrage, Ruk Laek Oum, and The Two Fates.

Parker Posey

Warner Bros.

Parker Posey arguably came to prominence in The Breakfast Club, and has since been spotted in You’ve Got Mail, Best in Show, The Staircase, Party Girl, Dazed and Confused, Scream 3, and Beau is Afraid.

Michelle Monaghan

Paramount Pictures

Michelle Monaghan can be spotted in a number of films in the Mission Impossible franchise, along with Gone Baby Gone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Made of Honor, Pixels, and The Family Plan.

Maethi “Tayme” Thapthimthong

Lumiere Series

Maethi Thapthimthong is best known for his appearances in Mechanic: Resurrection, Skin Trade, and Farang.

Who will be cast in The White Lotus Season 3 next?

For now, there are only rumors about who else will be joining Season 3. And there have been some big rumors, at one point there were even whispers of Harry Styles joining the cast, though these claims seem to have been refuted.

There are also rumors that Danny DeVito could be in Season 3, since the actor had been spotted with White Lotus creator Mike White early in 2023.

According to the celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi – who has already been right about a number of the names that have been cast – per their Instagram story, the ensemble could also include Woody Harrelson, Aimee Lou Wood, Catherine Hook, Walt Goggins, and Carrie Coon. Though of course, this information is not fully credible as of writing.

Sadly Jennifer Coolidge will seemingly not be back as Tanya for Season 3, but some fans are still hoping she’ll make a surprise appearance, along with Theo James and Aubrey Plaza.

Upcoming plot and character details about Season 3, barring the continuing formula of the show, are being kept under wraps, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated with everything we learn.

Find out more about Season 3 of The White Lotus here, and for more of our TV & Movies coverage, click here.