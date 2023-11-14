With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes now resolved, HBO has turned its attention to The White Lotus Season 3. But who should be in the cast? Here’s our take.

Now that 2 seasons of The White Lotus are successfully under HBO’s belt, the channel can start to revel in what an unexpected comedic success it’s been.

The show’s official synopsis reads “An all-star cast heads to a resort to unleash their worst, most privileged impulses. The series is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.”

With Season 3 reportedly set to take place in Thailand, which stars should have a leading role in the new iteration of The White Lotus?

Who should be in The White Lotus Season 3?

Below is a list of potential stars who both fans and Dexerto think should be in The White Lotus Season 3. But don’t get too carried away – nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

According to a new report from Deadline, the next season is set to have 13 characters, with 9 of them being series regulars. Creator Mike White has stated that the “supersize” series will be “longer, bigger, crazier” than before.

With that in mind, we’ve picked 13 potential new faces who should each be an epic fit for The White Lotus Season 3.

Laura Dern

HBO

Laura Dern is no stranger to putting in an exceptional performance on the small screen – just look at her role as fiery Renata in Big Little Lies – so it makes absolute sense that fans might want to see her appear in the hallowed halls of the White Lotus.

Given how versatile of an actor Dern is, she could easily slip into a number of stereotypical roles, including worn-out mom and Tanya McQuoid 2.0.

Marcia Cross

ABC

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Marcia Cross on our TV screens, having most notably appeared as Bree Van de Kamp in the 2004 hit Desperate Housewives.

Could she be the person to step into the Peppa Pig pink shoes of Jennifer Coolidge? Some fans think she’s a good fit – and we’d have to agree.

Issa Rae

Warner Bros.

Whenever The White Lotus Season 3 is in need of a comedic touch – and it will be – fans think Issa Rae would be a great face to turn to.

Fresh from her turn as President Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s live-action remake, her self-made show Insecure proves that Rae can turn on the serious drama just as much as the light-hearted humor. She’s also stated that she’s a huge fan of the show.

Rachel Sennott

Pacific Northwest Pictures

Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is unlikely to make a return to The White Lotus – but who will be our young adult at crisis point?

One popular answer is Shiva Baby and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott. Her time on HBO’s The Idol might not have ended too well, but there’s no one who can deliver a deadpan yet inappropriate joke better than her.

Michael Urie

ABC

Shrinking and Single All the Way might be among Michael Urie’s latest acting credits, but long-time fans will know him best as Wilhelmina Slater’s catty assistant Marc in Ugly Betty.

Cattiness is certainly a quality that The White Lotus cast members can benefit from, but that doesn’t mean Urie is bound to stereotypes – we could easily see him in a role similar to Season 2’s Ethan (Will Sharpe).

Tyler James Williams

ABC

Another actor who can deliver the deadpan goods, Tyler James Williams is used to playing roles that exist opposite chaos, giving him a good grounding for a stint in The White Lotus Season 3.

Fans will recognize him from Abbott Elementary – perhaps the murderous drama would benefit from breaking the fourth wall too?

Lindsay Lohan

Paramount Pictures

Now she’s back on the acting horse, there would be no better mainstream comeback for Lindsay Lohan than a cameo role in The White Lotus Season 3.

She’s given as good as she’s got in Mean Girls, and the recent Walmart ad commercial proves that Lohan can still pack a dramatic punch when she needs to. The fans have spoken!

Alyah Chanelle Scott

HBO Max

The White Lotus wouldn’t be The White Lotus without a healthy splash of sex scandals, and Alyah Chanelle Scott might be the perfect person to deliver the goods.

She’s best known for her leading role in The Sex Lives of College Girls as Whitney, who had an affair with an older man. Sound familiar?

Joel Kim Booster

Searchlight Pictures

Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster is another familiar face who could strike The White Lotus balance between drama-fuelled and totally unserious.

Booster could either fill the over-it boots of Season 1’s Olivia Mossbacher (Sydney Sweeney) or the playing-with-fire attitude of Season 2’s Cameron (Theo James).

Keegan Michael Key

Comedy Central

Every White Lotus season needs a shifty guy who’s engaging in immoral behavior. Who better to turn his acting talents into this than Keegan Michael Key?

Comedy show Key & Peele shows Key’s irreverence and comedic timing, while recent appearances in shows such as Schmigadoon! prove Key can roll with absolutely anything and make it work.

Julia Fox

A24

There’s almost no explanation needed for why Julia Fox would undoubtedly fit in well with The White Lotus crowd – and fans agree.

Not only is she a walking meme, but she’s also previously blended real-life satire with abundant drama in movies such as Uncut Gems.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

ABC

Another addition from Abbott Elementary is Sheryl Lee Ralph, who effortlessly bridges the gap between no-nonsense and off-the-cuff humor.

Ralph is one of those actors who is funny without even realizing it – sweet baby Jesus and the grown one too – meaning she can square off against the likes of The White Lotus’ Tanyas and Valentinas.

Jennifer Coolidge

HBO

What? Again? Though the gays successfully murdered Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus Season 2 (just kidding, she slipped off of the boat), fans think Jennifer Coolidge could make a return in a number of different ways.

So far, fan theories include that Tanya might not have actually died in the Season 2 finale, a ghostly visit, and an as-of-yet unestablished twin sister.

