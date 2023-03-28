The White Lotus season 3 reportedly set to take place in Thailand

The third season of the hit TV series The White Lotus will reportedly be taking place in Thailand, pivoting from season 2’s Italian setting and moving to Southeast Asia.

White Lotus season 2 took over the internet and most TV screens when it debuted in 2022, the second season of the show picking up the moment from the first and building upon it in a near-perfect way.

Given the show’s habit of now changing location each season, fans were quick to speculate where season 3 of the show would take place.

And while there were rumors that The White Lotus would be setting its sight on Asia, Variety has now reported that White Lotus season 3 will in fact be set in Thailand.

Article continues after ad

White Lotus season 3 reportedly taking place in Thailand

HBO The White Lotus season 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2022

According to the outlet, “multiple sources close to the production” confirmed the new location for the series. However, Variety was unable to confirm where exactly in Thailand the new season will be shot and which hotel, if any, season 3 will center on.

Part of what makes The White Lotus such a hit is the fantastic ensemble of actors and characters each season includes. In particular, Jennifer Coolidge’s performance as the lovable but naive Tanya McQuoid has earned the star two Golden Globe awards.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sadly Tanya will not be back for the third season of the show after her death during the finale of season 2. However, fans are hoping that the likes of Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and more return to the show once more for the new season.

Article continues after ad

Previously, series creator Mike White hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia, with the focus this time around being on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said during a clip at the end of the season 2 finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.