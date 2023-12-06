Ryan Reynolds calls out “difficult” Deadpool 3 leaks & spoilers

Ryan Reynolds has released a lengthy statement in which he addresses how he feels about the recent Deadpool 3 set leaks.

As we soon head into the new year, a lot of Marvel fans are gearing up for the third installment of the hilarious Deadpool franchise.

The franchise centers around Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, the hilariously fourth-wall breaking assassin who stole audiences’ heart with his first movie in 2016.

While we’re super excited to see the sarcastic killer return to the big screen, Reynolds has recently released a statement in which he finally addressed the film’s recent brush with set leaks and spoilers.

Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool leaks to end

Deadpool 3 set leaks emerged over the summer, which saw Reynolds’ character walking side by side with Hugh Jackson’s iconic Wolverine in his comic-inspired suit – one that hasn’t been seen in live-action before.

Though the images sparked an excited reaction, Reynolds’ recent statement on the incident expresses how much he wants to see this type of leaking end.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” Reynolds wrote. “It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

“Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited.”

Reynolds went on to conclude that he knows the set leaks aren’t “real world issues” and that, despite everything, he can put this situation in the “good problems bucket.”

Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024. In the meantime, you can read about other upcoming movies and TV shows in the hubs below:

