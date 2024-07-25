Ryan Reynolds hid his kids in Deadpool & Wolverine and you didn’t notice

Deadpool and Wolverine has a lot of cameos from Marvel’s multiverse – but if you didn’t pay attention to the credits, you may have missed Ryan Reynolds’ children. Mild spoilers to follow…

Keeping track of Deadpool and Wolverine’s Easter eggs and cameos is a tough ask. You’ve got Wolverine variants, Deadpool variants, and that’s before the film’s other big surprises (including one fantastic appearance).

Prior to its release, speculation surrounded Lady Deadpool. Some believed it was Taylor Swift, while others argued (including our own Features Editor) that it’d just be Reynolds in a mask.

The prevailing prediction was Blake Lively – and it’s true! She’s Reynolds’ wife, and Deadpool and Wolverine’s crew is a list of familiar talent for the couple; cinematographer George Richmond worked on Free Guy, while composer Rob Simonsen has worked on several projects with the couple.

However, Reynolds sneaked two other family members into the movie: Olin and Inez, two of his kids. Inez, 7, plays Kidpool, while one-year-old Olin plays Babypool.

The couple have two other children (James, 9, and Betty, 4), but they don’t appear in the film.

Many fans had suspected Walker Scobell would portray Kidpool, given his performance as a young version of Reynolds in Netflix’s The Adam Project.

During the premiere, Reynolds said: “I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who’s here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert.

“I want to thank my kids – James, Inez, Betty, Olin – who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here.”

