Marvel just spoiled every Deadpool & Wolverine cameo and fans are angry

To mark Deadpool and Wolverine’s release, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds appeared at San Diego Comic-Con… alongside everyone who cameos in the movie.

Navigating social media when a new Marvel movie hits cinemas is always risky. You can mute all sorts of terms and block accounts, and one fan even created an extension to prevent them from seeing spoilers.

Yet, somehow, they worm their way through to your feed and ruin your day (I found out about a big Walking Dead death minutes before I pressed play, so I’ve been there).

Deadpool & Wolverine has several surprises you wouldn’t want to know before seeing the film; more specifically, unexpected appearances from the X-Men timeline and Marvel’s Fox era. We’re about to spoil them now, so this is your last chance to stop reading.

Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Dafne Keen’s X-23, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, and Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four all turn up in Deadpool & Wolverine.

They all joined Jackman and Reynolds on stage at Comic-Con after a screening, but there’s been an unfortunate consequence: hundreds of attendees posted videos and photos from the convention and ruined the surprise for people on the day the movie was released.

“Give fans/moviegoers a chance to see the film at the cinema! At this point you can’t ask fans not to spoil your movie’s surprises if you’re gonna do it yourself. Bad form,” one user tweeted.

“So they already spoiling the ENTIRE cameos now. There’s no fun in that,” another wrote. “Did the Marvel SDCC Panel really just spoil some of the biggest cameos in the movie the night the movie came out? Easy way to piss off the people who are TRYING to avoid the spoilers,” a third posted.

“Alright I’ll be logging off this app as SDCC decided to spoil all the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos before the general public would see them on opening weekend,” a fourth wrote.

Make sure you keep up with all of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 announcements, and you can also check out our Deadpool & Wolverine review and our rundown of all of its Easter Eggs.