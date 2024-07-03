Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman reveal plans for new movie after Deadpool & Wolverine

Fans looking forward to Deadpool & Wolverine have even more reason to get excited, as its stars have revealed they’re planning on making another movie together.

Deadpool & Wolverine reunites Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, two real-life best friends who met on the set of the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The film is already looking to be the biggest movie of the year and is poised to shatter box office records.

While fans have been eager for Deadpool and Wolverine to clash since Deadpool first hit theaters in 2016, perhaps none were more eager than Jackman and Reynolds themselves, as they teased the eventual confrontation for years before it became a reality.

But Deadpool & Wolverine likely won’t be the last movie the two friends make together. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds revealed the two are already working on something new.

Ryan Reynolds/Twitter Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reportedly already working on their next movie.

“We have one we’re looking to do soon,” Reynolds says. “I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It’s that two parties are rooting for each other. I’m always rooting for Hugh to score and win. I also know the infinite nuance of his heart and his mind and who he is. I can say firsthand that he’s a person who’s not just worth rooting for, he’s somebody who’s impossible to not root for.”

Reynolds didn’t indicate what their post-Deadpool & Wolverine movie could be, but it sounds like they’re looking to do something outside the MCU. If so, it would be the first non-Marvel film in which the two appeared together (though Jackman does have a voice-only cameo in 2021’s Free Guy).

It would be appropriate, seeing as how both stars were seemingly done with Marvel prior to Deadpool 3. Jackman had long killed off his Wolverine, while Reynolds reportedly struggled with finding a way to bring Deadpool to the MCU before Jackman signed on.

Though both remained tight-lipped about what their post-MCU team-up could be, the imminent success of Deadpool & Wolverine will surely have fans excited for their next movie, whatever it is.

Deadpool & Wolverine will slash into theaters July 26. Until then, you can read our ranking of DiGiorno’s Deadpool & Wolverine pizzas or every cameo we know about so far. You can also read up on the best new movies on streaming this month or all the upcoming Disney+ releases.