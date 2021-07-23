Pokemon Unite tier list: Best playable Pokemon ranked

With plenty of iconic characters to choose from, Trainers might be wondering which fighters in Pokemon Unite are the best to play as – and which ones are the worst.

Nintendo and TiMi Studios’ brand new game Pokemon Unite is the first MOBA title in the iconic franchise, allowing Trainers to team up in teams of five to battle against others, collect Aeos energy, and score the most points before time is up.

There are currently 20 available Pokemon, and all of them fall into one of five unique roles: All-Rounders, Attackers, Defenders, Supporters, and Speedsters. Each role has its own benefits and advantages, so you’ll want to try them all out.

Having said that, saving up for Unite Licenses to unlock new Pokemon for your team can be time-consuming (or costly, if you choose to pay for them instead), so making sure you choose the best ones is important, especially early on.

We’ve put together a tier list of every playable Pokemon in Unite, as well as individual rankings for each role, to help you decide which fighters to use and which ones to avoid.

Pokemon Unite complete tier list

This complete tier list shows how all of the Pokemon in Unite stack up against each other, with the S Tier being the best and D Tier being the worst:

Tier Pokemon S Absol, Pikachu, Talonflame A Alolan Ninetails, Cinderace, Eldegoss, Garchomp, Lucario, Machamp, Snorlax, Zeraora B Charizard, Cramorant, Crustle, Gengar, Mr. Mime, Wigglytuff C Greninja, Slowbro, Venusaur

There are currently 20 playable Pokemon in Unite, but this number is only going to increase as time progresses (Blastoise and Gardevoir are confirmed to arrive soon), so we’ll keep this ranking updated.

Below, you’ll find tier lists for each individual role in Pokemon Unite, as well as our favorite pick of the All-Rounders, Attackers, Defenders, Supporters, and Speedsters.

Pokemon Unite All-Rounders ranked

All-Rounders are Pokemon that have a good balance between Offense and Endurance, making them reliable fighters and a solid choice for beginners or players who want to switch up their roles.

Here’s how the All-Rounders ranking currently looks:

Tier Pokemon S Machamp A Garchomp B Charizard, Lucario C –

Our pick: Machamp is a strong attacker with semi-decent Endurance has some really powerful attacks under its belt, including Bulk Up which allows it to increase damage and mobility early on in a match. It’s got a nice balance of all other stats, too, making it the perfect All-Rounder.

Pokemon Unite Attackers ranked

Attackers are Pokemon that have very low Endurance but excel at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents, making them perfect for taking on large crowds or defending goals.

Here’s how the Attackers ranking currently looks:

Tier Pokemon S Pikachu A Alolan Ninetails, Cinderace B Cramorant C Greninja, Venusaur

Our pick: It might seem too obvious to choose fan favorite Pikachu, but we’re genuinely impressed by how powerful it can be. It has one of the best move sets in Unite, and a long range means you can deal damage without getting too close to danger.

Pokemon Unite Defenders ranked

Defenders are Pokemon that have high Endurance and can use moves to protect their allies and slow down opponents. You may know them as ‘tanks’ in other multiplayer games.

Here’s how the Defenders ranking currently looks:

Tier Pokemon S Snorlax A – B Crustle C Slowbro

Our pick: If you’re looking for a tank, Snorlax is the way to go. It has incredible Endurance and has a good mix of damage-based and status-inflicting attacks. The Unite move Power Nap, meanwhile, allows you to damage opponents and restore your HP – a perfect combo.

Pokemon Unite Supporters ranked

Supporters are Pokemon that focus on healing their allies and inflicting status conditions on opponents rather than dealing huge amounts of damage. Don’t dismiss them, as they can be essential in battle.

Here’s how the Supporters ranking currently looks:

Tier Pokemon S Eldegoss A Wigglytuff B Mr. Mime C –

Our pick: There are only a few Support characters in Unite at the moment, but Eldegoss is already a standout thanks to its impressive ability to heal allies, reduce the amount of damage they take, and boost their damage output. You’ll always want an Eldegoss on your team.

Pokemon Unite Speedsters ranked

Speedsters have high Mobility and Offense, meaning they prioritize making quick attacks and scoring points at the expense of HP and Endurance. They can also make a quick getaway if needed.

Here’s how the Speedsters ranking currently looks:

Tier Pokemon S Absol, Talonflame A Zeraora B Gengar C –

Our pick: As far as Speedsters go, you won’t get better than Absol. The combination of high Offense and Mobility makes it perfect for players who want to do things fast without sacrificing damage output, while Feint, Night Slash, and Pursuit allow it to zoom around and confuse opponents.

That’s it for our Pokemon Unite tier lists and rankings. As you can see from the lists above, our current favorites are Machamp, Pikachu, Eldegoss, and Absol, but that’s open to change as new Pokemon get added to the lineup.

As always, these are our personal opinions based on our own time playing the game while also taking into account the community’s thoughts. Not everyone’s going to agree with us, and that’s okay!