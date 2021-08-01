Best Crustle build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Gen V ‘mon is largely considered the best Defender in the TiMi Studios MOBA right now, so it’s crucial to set it up properly if you want to become a master. Here’s the best build for Crustle in Pokemon Unite.

The crab Pokemon does a fantastic job of protecting allies from enemy ambushes as it is essentially a giant rock tank. Its ability to take and also dish out a large portion of damage makes it one of the most important players on the team.

You should almost always be in the top lane as it is very effective against Rotom, both dealing damage and preventing opponents from attacking it. For Crustle’s best build in Pokemon Unite, keep on reading.

Best Crustle moves in Pokemon Unite

Once the match starts, learn Fury Cutter at level 1. It’s a damage-dealing melee move which you’ll need to defeat wild Pokemon at the beginning to get your level up.

Then, at level 3, choose Rock Slide. This attack throws a rock at the target, stunning them and also inflicting damage. It is best used straight after Fury Cutter for maximum effect.

When you hit level 4, replace Rock Slide with Shell Smash, and Fury Cutter with X-Scissor at level 6.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Shell Smash Level 4 Level 11: Increases Defense/Sp. Def. conversion rate X-Scissor Level 6 Level 13: Reduces cooldown.

Best Crustle Held Items in Pokemon Unite

For the Defender, it’s important to focus on Held Items that increase its defense and work best when it’s cornered. Because of this, the first one you should equip is the Assault Vest as it gives you a shield that boosts your Sp. Def. when not fighting, meaning you’ve got more of an edge when jumped.

Next, the Rocky Helmet is perfect for when you’re being ganged up on by the other team. After taking a certain amount of hits, it sends an AoE flying that damages all surrounding enemies which could mean the difference between life and death.

Finally, the Score Shield is probably the best item for Crustle as it allows you to barge to the goal and not be interrupted when scoring. It also gives you a shield worth 5% of your max HP.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Assault Vest When out of battle, your Pokemon gets a shield that increases Sp. Def. HP +270 Sp. Def. +42 Rocky Helmet After taking enough damage, surrounding opponents take damage. HP +270 Defense +42 Score Shield When scoring, you can’t be interrupted and you get a shield worth 5% of your max HP HP +450

Best Crustle Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Because the Gen V ‘mon doesn’t have the best Attack stats, it’s best to stay in a group with him and protect your teammates from opponents. If you do find yourself alone, though, having X-Attack is your best friend as it increases your Attack and Sp. Atk. for 40 seconds.

And when used in conjunction with Shell Smash, your stats will be buffed by an insane amount, meaning you’ll probably be able to escape most 1v1 ambushes with it.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked X-Attack Raises your Pokemon’s Attack and Sp. Atk for 40 seconds. Trainer level 7

