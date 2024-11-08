Pokemon Unite China release has one feature global desperately needs

Pokemon Unite fans have been left stunned as the new China-only version is already miles ahead of the global release.

While Pokemon Unite originally launched back in 2021, the free-to-play game has only just made its way to China. The popular MOBA game features the same team-based gameplay and colorful critters as the global version, but it comes with one major addition that fans have wanted since its launch.

Posting on X, one user shared gameplay clips of a social hub area that is exclusive to the Chinese version of the game. This location serves as a space where players can interact with one another before matches, unleash their Pokemon, and even do Fortnite-style emotes.

If that wasn’t enough, there are even minigames that Trainers can play between matches. YouTuber CrisHeroes discovered that players can take part in a range of arcade-style minigames, which range from basketball to archery.

There even appear to be daily quests that are tailored around the social hub area, further incentivizing community interaction outside of battles. It doesn’t just stop there though, as one of the best features is the ability to have your chosen Pokemon follow you around, like the mainline titles.

Players can even customize their very own trainer cards, utilizing a variety of Pokemon, cute poses, and even team with other Trainers for group photos. These quality-of-life improvements have quickly caught the attention of the global community, with many calling for the devs to add these changes.

“I hope they add this to global cos this is amazing,” wrote one player. “Might sound silly to say, but having in-game lobbies for players to interact with each other between matches definitely will help to drive up players,” replied another.

Article continues after ad

It remains uncertain whether the devs will add a social hub to the global version of Pokemon Unite, but for now, the China release is miles ahead.