All playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite so far

Pokemon Unite will have a decent-sized roster of characters to choose from when it releases on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021. Here is every Pokemon that will be available to play as when the team-based arena MOBA launches this summer.

After a year of anticipation, The Pokemon Company has finally revealed major details about Pokemon Unite. The free-to-play MOBA will launch on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021 and on mobile devices in September.

When the team-based arena fighter goes live, Trainers will be able to choose a fighter from a roster of 19 Pokemon. Below we will take a deep dive into every character that will be playable in 5v5 multiplayer.

All playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite

Unite is launching with a roster of 19 Pokemon in total. Since the game is centered around 5v5 team-based battles, there will also be five different roles that players can choose from, making for a variety of playstyles.

Each Pokemon in the game will either be a Ranged or Melee attacker, and will fill one of the following positions on your team: Attacker, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.

Of course, the overall lineup will no doubt expand with future updates. But here is the complete list of characters you will be able to choose from when the game makes its debut in July and September.

Attacker

Name Attack Pokemon Alolan Ninetails Ranged Cinderace Ranged Cramorant Ranged Greninja Ranged Pikachu Ranged Venusaur Ranged

All-Rounder

Name Attack Pokemon Charizard Melee Garchomp Melee Lucario Melee Machamp Melee

Defender

Name Attack Pokemon Crustle Melee Slowbro Ranged Snorlax Melee

Speedster

Name Attack Pokemon Absol Melee Gengar Melee Talonflame Melee

Supporter

Name Attack Pokemon Eldegoss Ranged Mr. Mime Melee Wigglytuff Ranged

Pokemon being added to Unite in future updates

When originally announced, TiMi Studios stated that over 40 Pokemon will eventually be playable in Unite. While only 19 ‘mon made the cut at launch, players can expect a steady release of characters after the MOBA title goes live in July 2021.

On social media, the developer already revealed which two new Pokemon will be first to be added to the free-to-play title next. “Blastoise, Gardevoir, and other Pokémon also can’t wait to join you on Aeos Island! They won’t be battle-ready at launch, so stay tuned for more details on when they’ll arrive.”

At the time of writing it’s unknown what team role Blastoise and Gardevoir will fit into, but both are popular monsters that will no doubt please fans. Interestingly, the social media post shows a third slot with a question mark, meaning we will get a third character as well – wonder who it could be?!