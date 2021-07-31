Best Pikachu build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

As an Attacker, the Gen I favorite plays an important role in the TiMi Studios MOBA so it is important you have the right setup. Here’s the best build for Pikachu in Pokemon Unite.

Attackers are crucial to every team in the 5v5 brawler as they are heavy damage dealers who must stop opponents from scoring goals at all costs. This means they’re almost always in constant combat.

Pikachu is no different so if you love to be on the front line then it’s a great pick, provided you have its build set up correctly, of course. For the yellow mascot’s best build, keep on reading.

Best Pikachu moves in Pokemon Unite

Once the match is underway, you should pick Thunder Shock as Pikachu’s first move. As you’d expect, it unleashes a powerful electric attack, dealing a chunk of damage to the target Pokemon.

At level 3, learn Electroweb – a hindrance attack that stuns the enemy in place, giving you an opening to deal as much damage as you can while they’re paralyzed.

Then at level 4, replace Thunder Shock with Electro Ball, and at level 6, let Thunderbolt take over Electroweb. Both moves combined let you do crowd control by dealing a lot of damage and hindrances.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Electro Ball Level 4 Level 11: Increases move damage. Thunderbolt Level 6 Level 13: Increases move damage.

Best Pikachu Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Because Pikachu is an Attacker, it needs Held Items that support its strengths. Having healing or speed items are all well and good, but they won’t compliment its role as the primary damage dealer.

The Sp. Atk. Specs are one of the best items for the Gen I ‘mon as it increases your Special Attack every time you score. This is insanely helpful at the start of the match because even if you dump one point in the opponents’ goal, it goes up. Rinse and repeat this five more times and you’ve got an insane stat boost.

Then, the Wise Glasses increase your Sp. Atk. yet again, while the Muscle Band boosts your basic attack damage. With these three Held Items, you’ll be a powerhouse.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Sp. Atk. Specs Increases Special Attack every time you score, up to 6 times. Sp Attack +24 Wise Glasses Increases Special Attack. Sp. Attack +39 Muscle Band Increases basic attack damage. Attack +15

Basic Attack Speed +7.5%

Best Pikachu Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

When it comes to the Battle Item, the Eject Button is the best, throwing you in any direction of your choosing. Not only is it good for fleeing if you’re being ganged up on, but you can also close the distance upon opponents trying to score or run away.

It’s also a great tool when used before your Unite move. Pop it to zip to the enemy and then use your special before they even have time to react.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly throws your Pokemon in a direction. Trainer level 11

