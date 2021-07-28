Best Cramorant build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Galar bird may look quirky, but it’s actually one of the most overpowered characters in Pokemon Unite when using the right Held Items and moves. Here is the best Cramorant build that will have you destroying enemies.

In Pokemon Unite, the Attacker class is used to put relentless pressure on the opposing team. Despite its deceptive design, Cramorant has quickly become one of the deadliest characters in the MOBA, striking fear in any player who faces off against it.

The Galar bird turns into a complete nightmare when using a specific set of Held Items and moves. Here is a breakdown of how to make the Gen 8 newcomer an unstoppable threat that will have your opponents running away.

Best Cramorant moves in Pokemon Unite

Unlike most characters, Cramorant actually has one of the most overpowered moves at the start of the match in Whirlpool. Trainers should pick the attack first at level 1, and use it to nuke both neutral enemies and opponents foolish enough to step in the ring of water. The attack is incredibly useful when enemies run to their goal point to restore HP, as placing it on the ground where they need to stand to heal will finish them off.

After hitting level 4, players should choose Air Slash for their next ability. The strategy from this point in the game is to keep dropping Whirlpool on opponents to deplete their health and then trigger Air Slash to finish them off. The great thing about the move is that it also pushes the Sword & Shield Pokemon backward, making it a good escape in tense situations.

Finally, at level 6, Trainers should pick Surf as their final move. Not only does the attack hit opponents from the front, the wave actually returns and smacks them on the back, sending them flying towards you. This move destroys enemy HP, while also trapping them from escaping. Once you hit level 11, Air Slash will get its upgrade where each blade of wind that hits heals your HP a substantial amount.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Air Slash Level 4 Level 11: Restores the user’s HP every time a blade of air hits an opposing Pokemon. Surf Level 6 Level 13: Increases the damage dealt by Hex.

Best Cramorant Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Like other heavy hitters such as Gengar, Cramorant depends largely on its special attacks. This is why we recommend choosing Wise Glasses as your first Held Item. It increases your Sp. Atk stat by quite a bit, which will massively boost the Pokemon’s Surf attack and Air Slash.

The next item you should bring into battle is Shell Bell. Not only does it increase the Sp. Atk stat again, it also heals HP when a move hits. Sounds familiar? When paired with the level 11 upgraded Air Slash, which also heals, the bird starts to self-heal an insane amount.

Lastly, Trainers should choose Sp. Atk. Specs. In the early game, Cramorant users will be able to wipe out opponents in their lane with the incredibly powerful Whirlpool attack. This means scoring several times at the start of the match, which in turn increases the Sp. Atk stat each time you turn in a goal.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Wise Glasses Increases Sp. Atk by 5%. Sp. Atk + 39 Shell Bell When the Pokemon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 60 HP. The higher the Pokemon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers. Sp. Atk + 24

Move Cooldown -4.5% Sp. Atk. Specs Increases Sp. Atk after the Pokemon successfully scores a goal. Sp. Atk + 24



Best Cramorant Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Those feeling confident and wanting to play an aggressive Cramorant can absolutely use an X Attack before triggering its moves. However, we find the ‘mon is much better served with Eject Button as it gives the Galar ‘mon a much-needed escape plan.

When paired with Air Slash at level 4, the Sword & Shield character becomes incredibly mobile and is able to slip away from enemies trying to flank it. A Potion is also another good Battle Item for those finding themselves constantly out of HP just as they are about to finish off an enemy.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer level 11

Despite being a completely quirky bird, Cramorant is an absolute monster in Pokemon Unite. The character’s relentless Whirlpool and Surf attacks will leave opponents drained of all their energy, and more importantly, their HP.

The Gen 8 newcomer is perhaps the strongest fighter in the entire MOBA when it comes to the early game at least. And even in the late stages, its brutal onslaught of damage is pretty difficult to defend against.

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

