Best Blissey Build Pokemon Unite: Moves, items, stats

The Kanto Normal-type is a versatile Supporter with the right abilities and Held Items. Here is the best Pokemon Unite Blissey build that will have you saving teammates with ease in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

In Pokemon Unite, the Supporter class is filled with characters designed around aiding teammates. Kanto’s Blissey is the latest to join their ranks and is looking to be the MOBA’s tankiest healer next to Eldegoss.

The adorable Normal-type can be used as either a defensive healer or an aggressive attacker. This guide will take a look at Chansey and Blissey’s best build in the TiMi Studios free-to-play multiplayer.

Best Blissey Build Pokemon Unite

Blissey Abilities

At the start of the match, Chansey will quickly obtain two moves early on. Pound should be used to take out neutral enemies, as well as attack opponents in the lane as it both damages and slows their speed down. Heal Pulse will be used to give HP to both yourself and your lane partner.

Things get interesting when you evolve into Blissey starting at level 4. We recommend going with Helping Hand as it increases movement and attack speed for you and your ally. This will be incredibly helpful in the early game scoring goals, pushing lanes, and tacking down Rotem and Drednaw. When the move ends, your basic Attack also becomes boosted.

At level 6, Trainers should choose Heal Bell. In the late game, the ability will be used to remove all status ailments from teammates while also making them immune to crowd control, which is pivotal in final stretch team battles such as Zapdos. When leveled up, the move also gives teammates a shield which is the perfect counter to Wigglytuff’s Sing maneuver.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Helping Hand Level 5 Level 13: Increases Attack for a short time when the user stops sneaking. Heal Bell Level 7 Level 11: Increases the amount of HP restored.

Best Blissey Held Items Pokemon Unite

Although the Normal-type is a heal supporter, it actually falls under the Physical/Melee class of Pokemon. That is why we recommend Muscle Band to boost Blissey’s basic attack, which also becomes buffed after using the Helping Hand ability.

The second item players should use with the Kanto favorite is Buddy Barrier. Not only does the upgraded version of Heal Bell gives teammates a shield, but its Unite will provide a second shield that stacks when using this Held Item. The add-on gives Blissey an extra 600 HP at level 30 as well.

Finally, Trainers should consider using Focus Band. Blissey’s Unite move Bliss Assitance redirects damage towards the user. Focus Band will ensure that you stay alive, giving you much-needed survivability to act as a shield for your teammates.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Muscle Band When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased 3% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP. Attack + 15

Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Buddy Barrier When the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, that Pokemon and the nearby ally Pokemon with the lowest HP are each granted a shield equal to 40% of their max HP. HP + 600 Focus Band When the Pokemon drops to low HP, then each second for three seconds, it recovers 8% of the HP it had lost. Def + 30

Sp. Def + 30

Best Blissey Battle Item Pokemon Unite

Because Blissey is mainly a supporting character who will heal, the Eject Button battle item will allow it to escape lane flanks. When combined with the speed buff of Helping Hand, it will give the character incredible mobility (with its already high-Speed stat).

Players can feel free to experiment around with the Battle Item that suits them best though. Ultimately, the addon is mostly up to preference anyway and doesn’t impact things as much as the stat-based Held Items.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer level 11

Blissey Stats

Level HP Atk Def Sp. Atk Sp. Def Speed Level 1 3278 130 40 40 30 3700

Pokemon Unite Blissey Evolution Level

Chansey (Level 1) Blissey (Level 4)

Pokemon Unite players won’t have to wait very long as Chansey actually evolves into Blissey starting at level 4. Trainers trying to reach the Pokemon’s second form quickly should utilize its Pound ability early on to neutralize enemies in their lane.

The Normal-type is a Supporter, however, so a slow evolution should be expected as the focus should instead be on helping your teammates. Thankfully, TiMi Studios has made leveling up the character a fairly low level in the MOBA.

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

