Best Charizard build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Kanto Fire-type starter can deliver some of the highest damage output in Pokemon Unite with the right Held Items and moves. Here is Charizard’s best build in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

The All-Rounder class in Pokemon Unite is full of characters that can fill any team role at a moment’s notice. Gen I starter Charizard has quickly risen to the top of the ranks as one of the most powerful offensive attackers in the game.

The popular Fire-type character is a completely destructive force in the MOBA when using the right Held Items and moves. Here is the Red & Blue ‘mon best build that will have you melting enemies in no time at all.

Best Charizard moves in Pokemon Unite

At the start of the match, players should throw down Fire Spin on top of neutral enemies to help clear them out quickly while using your basic attack. Flame Burst is a useful ranged tool, to poke opponents who are getting too close in your lane. While an All-Rounder, Charmander is actually really good in the mid-lane jungling due to its over-powered basic attack.

Upon hitting level 5, Trainers should choose Fire Punch. While Flamethrower is tempting, the dash attack is far more useful. Not only does it have a chance at giving opponents sustained burn damage, but it also pushes them backward which is perfect for interrupting enemies that are trying to score a goal.

Things really heat up when you hit level 7 as Charizard can now choose Flare Blitz. This secondary ability should be used in combination with Fire Punch. The two dash moves back to back make the Kanto ‘mon an absolute nightmare to deal with. Trainers should be utilizing their basic attack in between using both of these dash-based abilities. Both can also be used to chase down any fleeing opponents.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Fire Punch Level 5 Level 11: Reduces this move’s cooldown every time a basic attack hits. Flare Blitz Level 7 Level 13: Also decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokemon for a short time when they are thrown by this move.

Best Charizard Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Because Charizard’s main source of damage is its fire-breathing, Trainers should choose the Muscle Band Held Item to increase its Basic Attack. Not only does it boost the character’s damage output, but it also massively increases its Attack Speed as well which will devastate opponents.

Adding on to this is the second item, Scope Lens. While Muscle Band boosts basic attack damage and speed, this item increases the Pokemon’s critical hit rate and damage. The combination of these two items will turn Charizard’s basic attack into an absolute nightmare for enemies.

Lastly, players should choose Float Stone for the final Held Item. Not only does it increase your Attack stat yet again, but it also pairs off incredibly well with Charizard’s two dash abilities to give it an insane range of mobility. The aggressive offensive attack can now dive bomb enemies while torching them with its relentless flames.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Muscle Band When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by 3% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP. Attack + 15

Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Scope Lens Increases the damage of basic attack critical hits. The higher the Pokemon’s Attack, the more the damage increases. Critical Hit Rate +6%

Critical-Hit Damage +12% Float Stone Increases movement speed by 20% when the Pokemon is not in combat. Attack + 24

Movement Speed + 120

Best Charizard Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Since Charizard’s best build already has two dash attacks we recommend passing on the Eject Button in favor of X Attack. The character relies heavily on being offensive, so popping the Battle Item before unleashing any of its moves is another great way to buff the Kanto starter.

Despite being seen as a pretty basic character by most players, Charizard has quickly been climbing the ladder as one of the most effective fighters in the MOBA with its insane basic attack, as well as its hard-hitting dash attacks.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked X Attack Raises your Pokemon’s Attack and Sp. Atk for a short time. Trainer level 7

