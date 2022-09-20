Brawl Stars tier list: Best Brawlers ranked (September 2022)

Brawl Stars Brawlers are all fun to play as, but some are more effective than others in battle. To find out which characters are most effective this month, check out our Brawl Stars tier list.

Brawl Stars is a popular

where the player controls one of the game’s Brawlers and pits them against another player’s in battle. However, not all Brawlers are considered equal and some are clearly more powerful than others.

Of course, as with most games, the Brawl Stars tier list is likely to change as the developers continuously update the game, but our current rankings are up to date as of September 2022. Here’s who’s at the top of the brawling pile this month.

Supercell El Tigro is considered S tier this month.

Brawl Stars tier list

Here’s a breakdown of the current Brawl Stars tiers list, grading each Brawler in the game. S+ tier represents the very best Brawlers in the game at the moment, with the D tier showing the characters best avoided until the next update.

S+ tier S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier Fang Bonnie Byron Leon Sprout Squeak Crow Sam El Tigro Otis Sprout Grom Meg Ash Poco Lou Gene Mortis Max Colonel Ruffs Gale Sandy Belle Griff Ash Lola Amber Bo Stu Surge Colette Jessie Rico Buzz Brock Tick Rosa Emz Edgar Tara Spike Pam Mr. P Penny Colt Dynamike El Primo Barley 8-Bit Piper Bea Nani Carl Rosa Bibi Daryl Nita Shelly Frank Bull Jacky Darryl

Remember, the Brawl Stars tier list changes every month or each time the developers update the game. Be sure to check back next month to see which Brawlers have risen or dropped in the rankings.

