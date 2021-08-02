Best Talonflame build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

With the right build of powerful moves, Battle Items, and Held Items, the Kalos region’s firebird Talonflame can become one of the best characters in Pokemon Unite.

Speedsters represent some of the most popular fighters in Pokemon Unite. It’s rare to play a match without seeing at least a few of these lightening fast fighters dashing around the stadium, and Talonflame is up there with Absol as the best of them.

But it’s not just a top-tier Speedster, it’s also one of the best characters in Pokemon Unite full stop (we placed it under the S-tier in our ranking), with incredible Mobility and great Scoring stats making up for a lack of Endurance.

Below, you’ll find the best build for the Kalos region bird in Pokemon Unite, including the optimal move path and the items you should prioritize to turn Talonflame into the ultimate assassin on the battlefield.

Best Talonflame moves in Pokemon Unite

Fletchling can learn Peck or Acrobatics at the start of a match. It will get both moves eventually, but we recommend starting out with Acrobatics as the ability to make a quick getaway after attacking an opponent is ideal considering Talonflame’s low HP.

At level 5, when Fletchling evolves into Fletchinder, it can learn Aerial Ace or Flame Charge. Both are dash attacks, but Aerial Ace excels for two reasons: It increases the damage of your next basic move when used, and also receives a sizable damage increase at level 11.

When Fletchinder reaches level 7, it’s a choice between Fly and Brave Bird. While Fly can give you a quick escape when overwhelmed, Brave Bird is a more powerful attack that can damage multiple opponents while also zooming out of the path of danger if needed.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade Aerial Ace Level 5 Level 11: Increases damage dealt. Brave Bird Level 7 Level 13: Reduces recoil damage.

Best Talonflame Held Items in Pokemon Unite

When it comes to Held Items, Talonflame benefits greatly from Float Stone, which plays into its speedy nature with increased movement speed and a bonus boost to attack damage. Next, use Muscle Band for another boost to damage and basic attack speed.

The final Held Item you should give Talonflame is down to personal preference, but considering Scoring is its second-best stat, our suggestion is to choose Attack Weight, as this handy item increases the user’s Attack stat when a goal is scored.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boost Float Stone Increases movement speed and basic attack damage. Attack +24 Movement Speed +120 Muscle Band Increases basic attack damage. Attack +15 Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Attack Weight Increases Attack stat after scoring a goal. Attack +18 Attack upon scoring a goal +12

Best Talonflame Battle Items in Pokemon Unite

Normally we’d suggest Eject for a Pokemon with low Endurance, but considering several of Talonflame’s moves allow it to cover a lot of ground and make a quick getaway, a good Battle Item here is X-Attack.

Combined with the move path and Held Items recommended above, this Attack-boosting Battle Item will help solidify Talonflame’s spot as an assassin on the battlefield.

Battle Item Icon Effect Cooldown Unlocked X-Attack Boosts Attack and Sp. Attack stat for 5 seconds. 40 Seconds Trainer Level 7

This is the best build for Talonflame in Pokemon Unite right now, but we’d encourage all Trainers to experiment with different move paths, Held Items, and Battle Items to see what works best for them.

