Best Snorlax build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Kanto giant is one of the best Defenders in Pokemon Unite. The sleepy Normal-type can block anything with the right moveset and Held Items. Here is the best Snorlax build in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

In Pokemon Unite, the Defender class gives players a set of tanky characters to block opponents from scoring. Snorlax has already risen to the top as one of the best in the role as its powerful attacks and shield make it a must for any team.

This guide will take a look at which Held Items and Moves you should be using with the adorable Kanto Pokemon. Here is the sleepy giant’s best build in the TiMi Studio MOBA that will have you knocking enemies backward into submission.

Best Snorlax moves in Pokemon Unite

In the first minutes of the match, players should be using Tackle followed up by three basic attack swipes to quickly eliminate Neutral Enemies. If your health gets too low, run back to your goal post and then pop Rest. The ability will self-heal the Kanto ‘mon but it also leaves you extremely vulnerable to enemy attacks, so make sure to use it behind your goal spot.

Upon hitting level 6, Trainers should pick Heavy Slam. Not only is the move one of the most powerful attacks in the game, but it can also be launched at a distance to stun enemies trying to flee. It’s also perfect for interrupting an enemy trying to score a goal. As a bonus, the ability is even a great escape mechanism if you find yourself low in health points.

Finally, after hitting level 8, you should pick Block. The special ability is easily one of the most versatile mechanics in the game. Snorlax can not only push entire enemy teams off a goal post, it can also push opponents into a wall and hold them there. The main strategy should be to to land a heavy slam for the stun, and then triggering a block to push them back into your teammates to finish them off.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Heavy Slam Level 6 Level 12: Increases the damage dealt by this move. Dragon Claw Level 8 Level 14: Reduces the damage the user receives while this move is in effect.

Best Snorlax Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Because so much of Snorlax revolves around its tanky Defense, we recommend using the Assault Vest Held Item. The addon gives you a big increase in your HP stat, as well as a boost to your special defense. When not in battle, the item also gives you a shield that makes killing neutral enemies easier.

The second item Trainers should bring into battle is the Focus Band. Just like the vest, it will give you another boost in both Defense stats, which will greatly solidify the sleeping giant as a tank. The red band also triggers a self-heal for Snorlax when its HP is low, which gives you time to escape with Heavy Slam.

Lastly, players should pick Buddy Barrier. One of the Normal-type’s most important abilities is its Unite Move Power Nap, and this item gives teammates closeby shields when the ability is activated. On top of that, the items give the Pokemon a massive boost in its total HP.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Assault Vest When the Pokemon is not in combat, it is granted a shield that nullifies Sp. Atk damage equal to 12% of its max HP. HP+270

Sp. Def + 42 Focus Band When the Pokemon drops to low HP, then each second for three seconds, it recovers 11% of the HP it had lost. Def + 30

Sp. Def + 30 Buddy Barrier When the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, that Pokemon and nearby ally Pokemon with the lowest HP are each granted a shield equal to 20% of their Max HP. HP + 600

Best Snorlax Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

While Snorlax benefits from using a Potion to further add to its wall of HP, the best Battle Item for the giant is Eject Button. When paired with its Heavy Slam move, the slow-moving Pokemon suddenly has an insane amount of mobility.

Not only will Trainers be able to hunt down fleeing enemies, but the sleepy Kanto ‘mon will be able to travel an insane amount of distance to escape from its foes.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer level 11

