Zoroark revealed for Pokemon Unite: moves, stats, release date

According to the Pokemon Unite beta testing, it appears Zoroark is on its way. Following many other recent additions to Pokemon Unite, a new character offers new moves, playstyles, and meta changes for fans to enjoy. Here is everything currently known about the new Pokemon Unite character.

Pokemon Unite developers recently revealed the new playable Pokemon, Zoroark. Players are currently able to use it in the public beta testing servers. Introduced in generation V, Zoroark is a Dark-type Pokemon that can create illusions that are indistinguishable from reality.

In Pokemon Unite, Zoroark is a melee attacker who starts off as Zorua. It evolves into Zoroark at level 5.

As of now, there doesn’t appear to be an official release date. But based on speculation, September 28 is the release date for Scizor and Syther. Since they’ve been separating each new Pokemon Unite release date by around two weeks, players may see Zoroark’s release date set around October 12.

Pokemon Unite Zoroark stats

These stats are taken from ElChicoEevee‘s data mining. And though they’ve proven accurately nearly every time for these leaks, the information should be taken with a grain of salt. The stats, alongside moves, have not been officially revealed by The Pokemon Company.

A quick look shows Zoroark’s attack is far higher than its special attack, thereby it will likely be a physical attacker. Zoroark’s movement speed is fixed.

Pokemon Unite Zoroark moves

Zoroark’s play style seems unique, allowing it to transform into another Pokemon with its passive, Illusion. This mechanic confuses the enemy, playing similarly to League of Legends’ Neeko.

As for the rest of its moves, it has access to Night Slash and Shadow Claw, which generally prioritize melee damage. Their animations resemble Zeraora. Zoroark’s moves allow it to dash around, and claw at the enemy.

