Best Wigglytuff build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The classic Gen I ‘mon plays a crucial role in Pokemon Unite as a Supporter, so you need to master it in order to fully support your team. Here’s the best build for Wigglytuff.

As a Supporter, the Normal/Fairy-type’s role is to back up the rest of the team by using buffs and hindrances. It works best while grouped up rather than going off on its own, and should ideally spend most of its time in the bottom lane.

It can take some getting used to but if used correctly, the ‘mon is an absolute powerhouse. Here’s the best build for Wigglytuff in Pokemon Unite.

Best Wigglytuff moves in Pokemon Unite

At the start of the fight, Wigglytuff should go for Pound. When used on an enemy, it slows them down, giving your teammates the perfect opportunity to go wild on them.

Once it hits level 2, learn Defense Curl. It shields the Normal/Fairy-type and causes them to roll forward, causing damage to foes and creating an opening if boxed in.

Replace Defense Curl with Sing at level 4, and Pound with Dazzling Gleam at level 6. When in a team fight, use Sing to sleep opponents and then pop Dazzling Gleam to stun and damage them.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Sing Level 4 Level 12: Makes foes stay asleep for longer. Dazzling Gleam Level 6 Level 10: Slows enemies’ movement speed.

Best Wigglytuff Held Items in Pokemon Unite

As Wigglytuff is a Supporter, keeping it alive for as long as possible is important. Therefore, using Held Items that focus on HP and recovery is crucial. The Shell Bell restores HP every time you hit a Pokemon, whether they’re wild or on the opposing team, meaning you can heal up while also dealing damage.

You should also equip Leftovers as, like the Shell Bell, it heals you except this time, it’s out of battle and restores 1% of your max HP every second.

Lastly, as the Gen I ‘mon isn’t the best damage dealer, the Float Stone helps there a little bit. It increases basic attack damage, and also movement speed so you can run to your teammates faster.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Shell Bell Heals HP every time you attack a wild Pokemon and opponents. Sp Attack + 24 Cooldown – 4.5% Leftovers Restores 1% of max HP every second when not in combat. HP + 240

HP Recovery + 9 Float Stone Increases movement speed and basic attack damage. Attack +24 Movement Speed +120

Best Wigglytuff Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

As for the Battle Item, the Fluffy Tail is best for Wigglytuff. It increases damage dealt towards wild Pokemon, stunning them in the process.

While this may seem like an odd item for the Supporter, it is extremely useful at the beginning of a match when you need to level up to evolve Jigglypuff.

It also helps teammates against Rotom, Drednaw, and Zapdos by boosting their damage.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Fluffy Tail Paralyzes the enemy for a couple of seconds and increases damage. Trainer level 10

