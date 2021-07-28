Best Gardevoir build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

As the most recent addition to Pokemon Unite, the ranged Attacker Gardevoir can be a powerful ally to any team with the right build, move path, and items under its belt.

There are over 20 fighters to choose from in Pokemon Unite, and each falls into one of five roles. Attackers are proving to be very popular with players, as they make up for low Endurance by dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents.

Fans of the Nintendo and TiMi Studio MOBA now have a new Attacker to get to grips with, as the Psychic/Fairy-type Gardevoir has just been added to the roster as the first post-launch fighter – and it’s already winning players over.

Below, you’ll find the Hoenn region Pokemon’s best build in Pokemon Unite, including the optimal move path you should be following and the best Battle Item and Held Items to take into the stadium.

Best Gardevoir moves in Pokemon Unite

In the early game, your priority should be evolving the relatively weak Ralts into Kirlia. While you’ll get both Confusion and Teleport eventually, start out with Confusion as you’ll need a good damage-dealing move to help you farm EXP from wild Pokemon.

When you reach Level 6 and evolve into Kirlia, you’ll get either Psyshock or Future Sight. Both are great moves, but Psyshock gets the edge as it reduces cooldown every time an attack lands. Considering it deals three attacks in one use, that cooldown time can be reduced by a lot.

At level 8, just before Kirlia evolves into Gardevoir, it can learn either Psychic or Moonblast. We prefer Moonblast as it’s great for getting out of a difficult situation by putting distance between you and your opponents and briefly stunning them. It also provides a shield when upgraded.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade Psyshock Level 6 Level 12: Increases the damage this move deals each time one of its attacks lands. Moonblast Level 8 Level 13: Grants the user a shield when this move is used.

Best Gardevoir Held Items in Pokemon Unite

As Gardevoir is a special attacker, having the Special Attack-boosting Wise Glasses as your first Held Item makes a lot of sense. Then, we’d recommend the Shell Bell. This handy item restores some crucial HP when hits land, and also boosts Special Attack.

The final Held Item is open to debate, but we’re going to recommend equipping the Float Stone. With Gardevoir’s low Mobility and Endurance, being able to get out of a dangerous situation is important, and this speed-increasing item should help with that.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boost Wise Glasses Increases special attack damage. Sp. Attack +39 Shell Bell Recovers some HP every time the Pokemon hits with a move. Sp. Attack +24 Cooldown -4.5% Float Stone Increases movement speed and basic attack damage. Attack +24 Movement Speed +120

Best Gardevoir Battle Items in Pokemon Unite

While Gardevoir’s ranged attacks and powerful moves make it a brilliant fighter, it’s hard not to feel the effects of its low Endurance. Having Eject as your Held Item gives you an emergency way out when facing a group of enemies or a particularly tanky Pokemon.

Battle Item Icon Effect Cooldown Unlocked Eject Moves to a specified direction immediately. 55 Seconds Trainer Level 11

How to unlock Gardevoir in Pokemon Unite

The only way to unlock Gardevoir in Pokemon Unite at the moment is to purchase it from the Unite Battle Committee. You’ll need either 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems. In terms of cost, that’s mid-range.

So there you have it: The best build for Gardevoir in Pokemon Unite right now. Still, we’d encourage all Trainers to experiment with different move paths and items to see what works best for them.

