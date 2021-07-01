Pokemon Unite: How to play All-Rounders Charizard & Lucario

Pokemon UNITE has five team roles that players can choose from. Here is a breakdown of how to play Attacker’s Charizard, & Lucario in the MOBA title.

Pokemon UNITE is launching on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021 and will release with a roster of 19 Pokemon. Each of these characters fit into a team role such as Attackers, All-Rounders, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.

Below we will explain how to play Charizard and Lucario, as well as detail their movesets and special abilities. Here is the best way to use the popular All-Rounder ‘mon in the 5v5 multiplayer.

How to play Charizard in Pokemon UNITE

Special 1

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Basic Attack Fire creates continuous damage. The distance of the fire breath grows with each evolution. Opponents burned receive extra damage. Level 1 Flame Burst An explosive burning flame leaves opponents burned. Level 5 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Flamethrower A ranged blast of fire that will burn opponents. Level 11: Increased Damage Fire Punch A massive punch surrounded by flames. Opponents knocked back can be burned. Level 11: Basic attack reduces abilities cooldown.

Special 2

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Fire Spin Opponents become surrounded by a circle of fire. The AOE attack can decrease enemies’ speed. Level 7 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Fire Blast Pokemon caught in this deadly attack will receive damage over time, and have their speed reduced. Level 13: Increased damage Flare Blitz Charizard dashes towards opponents while covered in flames. Pokemon hit by this are thrown. Using this move gives a shield. Level 13: Opponents speed is decreased if hit. Seismic Slam (UNITE move) Charizard dives down from the air and grabs an opponent, before slamming it into the ground. Can be used starting Level 9

Starting as Charmander, players can evolve to Charmeleon at level five, before reaching Charizard at level nine. Throughout its evolution line, its basic attack is its fire breath which creates continued damage to opponents.

Enemies who become burned by your flame will start to take more damage. This is why the Flame Burst ability at level five is extremely helpful as it inflicts the burn status on enemies caught in its radius.

As you level up, your basic fire attack will grow in distance. Those wanting to play ranged should invest in Flamethrower at level 11 as it makes the Kanto starter a perfect poke attacker to melt down Defenders and Tank characters such as Snorlax from afar.

While Fire Punch offers a good dash, you get Fire Spin which can be upgraded to Flare Blitz at level 13. Charizard’s Unite Attack, Seismic Slam, rounds out the character with a powerful close quarter move that will take an opponent out.

How to play Lucario in Pokemon UNITE

Special 1

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Basic Attack Lucario throws a flurry of punches. The third hit landed is the most powerful. Level 1 Quick Attack A dash attack that happens in the blink of an eye. Level 5 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Extreme Speed Lucario rushes his opponents, for a close quarter attack. Using this gives HP. Level 11: Increased attack speed for a limited time Power-Up Punch A charged-up attack that throws opponents back. The following attack after has boosted damage. Level 11: The user takes no damage while charging up.

Special 2

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Meteor Mash Explode forward into enemies with a massive punch. Level 7 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Bone Rush Lucario stuns an opponent with a bone, before throwing the object. Using the move again will automatically teleport you to the bone. Level 13: Resets all cooldowns after using move a second time. Close Combat A devastating combo-attack that deals multiple damage. Level 13: Lucario becomes invincible while attacking. Aura Cannon (UNITE move) Charizard dives down from the air and grabs an opponent, before slamming it into the ground. Can be used starting Level 9

Sinnoh favorite Lucario packs quite the punch, with its combined speed making it great for moving around the map quickly. The ‘mon’s basic attack is a flurry of punches, with its third hit inflicting the most damage.

Quick attack can be upgraded to Extreme Speed at level five, and also increases Lucario’s HP when used. We also recommend upgrading your second ability, Meteor Mash, to Close Combat.

The powerful move gives the Gen IV character a shield. This means it can launch into an attack on an opponent about to score while becoming invincible to all other characters. You can then use Extreme Speed to make your escape.

Finally, Lucario’s UNITE attack, Aura Cannon, gives him range while also hitting multiple Pokemon that fall in its zone. The popular monster’s incredible speed can be used for flanking as well as scoring goals. Make sure to utilize Speed Zones in maps such as Shivre City. It can also be used to reach Legendary battles first before the other team.

Pokemon Unite officially launches on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021 and will make its mobile debut on Android and iPhone devices in September.

Tune in to our guides on the 5v5 MOBA as we will be covering the best ways to play each ‘mon as well as the best team strategies for each map.