Pokemon Go best Ultra League team | Go Battle League Season 9

Becoming an Ultra League champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League is no easy task, but a team made up of these best-in-class Pokemon should put you on the road straight to victory.

The Go Battle League is Pokemon Go’s competitive PvP mode that allows Trainers around the world to go head-to-head with their best fighters and earn some great rewards along the way. Each season, the ranks reset, so there’s always a fresh challenge to find.

There are three leagues to compete in – Great League, Ultra League, and Master League – but right now we’re focusing on the Ultra League. This is Go Battle League’s mid-tier competition, where XL Candy is essential and Legendaries start to emerge.

It’s not entirely without restriction, though. Pokemon must be under 2500 CP to enter, so you’ll need a team of fighters that reach their maximum potential just before that level. Let’s take a look at the best Pokemon to use in the Ultra League.

Best team for Pokemon Go Ultra League

One of the best teams Trainers can use in Pokemon Go’s Ultra League is Registeel (XL), Cresselia, and Swampert, as these are three of the strongest fighters in the meta and provide a good range of coverage against common enemies.

As always, it’s impossible to say what a truly ‘best’ Ultra League team is, as it really depends on the opponents you’ll go up against. For example, Registeel may be king, but it will always be weak against a powered-up Swampert.

Having said that, there are a few Pokemon that will perform well in most situations. Many of these require XL Candy to be viable, but not all Trainers have reached that level yet so we’ve included some non-XL recommendations, too.

Best Pokemon for Pokemon Go Ultra League

Registeel (XL)

Fast Move: Lock-On

Lock-On Charged Moves: Focus Blast and Flash Cannon

Focus Blast and Flash Cannon Resistances: Poison, Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy

Poison, Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy Weaknesses: Fire, Ground, and Fighting

The Legendary titan Registeel is, in our opinion, the king of the Ultra League. It has access to the best energy-generating Fast Move in the game, an incredible amount of resistances, and a max CP of 2447, which is just under the Ultra League cap.

That Fast Move we mentioned? It’s Lock-On, and you’ll need it. With this, you’ll be able to unleash the powerful Charged Moves Flash Cannon, which benefits from STAB, and Focus Blast, which adds some useful Fighting-type coverage.

Galarian Stunfisk (XL)

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Earthquake

Rock Slide and Earthquake Resistances: Poison, Rock, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Steel, Normal, Psychic, and Dragon

Poison, Rock, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Steel, Normal, Psychic, and Dragon Weaknesses: Fire, Water, Ground, and Fighting

Galarian Stunfisk has become an unexpected champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League, ranking as one of the best in both the Great League and the Ultra League. When powered up with XL Candy, it can take down powerful foes like Cresselia, Melmetal, and Togekiss.

Go for Mud Shot as your Fast Move, as it has really great energy generation. Then, for Charged Moves, you’ll want Rock Slide for its low cost to help you destroy your opponent’s shields, and Earthquake for some impressive STAB damage.

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak

Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak Resistances: Normal, Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Poison, and Water

Normal, Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Poison, and Water Weaknesses: Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice

For many Trainers, the bulky and devastating Giratina (Altered Forme) is the ultimate choice in the Ultra League. It does have quite a few powerful counters, but if you can avoid them, it will have no problem taking down the majority of the Go Pokedex.

Shadow Claw has a good balance of damage and energy gain, so opt for that as your Fast Move. Dragon Claw is the superior Charged Move, as it has STAB and can be spammed, while Shadow Sneak is a good second choice if you can afford it.

Swampert

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Hydro Cannon and Earthquake Resistances: Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire

Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire Weaknesses: Grass

Now for a more accessible Pokemon that doesn’t need XL Candy. Swampert is an excellent Water/Ground-type, which means it only has one weakness (Grass) and can take down powerful Steel-types like Melmetal and Registeel, as well as the Legendary Giratina.

Mud Shot is the best Fast Move for energy generation, so choose that. Swampert excels with Hydro Cannon, which you can only get from Community Days or with an Elite Charged TM, but Earthquake is a solid backup Charged Move otherwise.

Cresselia

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Moves: Moonblast and Grass Knot

Moonblast and Grass Knot Resistances: Fighting and Psychic

Fighting and Psychic Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost

While many Legendaries need the Master League to unleash their true power, Cresselia performs best right here in the Ultra League. With fantastic bulk and a max CP just above the cap, it’s perfectly positioned to take down big players like Giratina and Swampert.

Cresselia has two great Fast Move options: Choose Psycho Cut for solid energy generation or Confusion for STAB damage. Moonblast is the clear winner for Charged Moves, with Grass Knot as a second choice for extra coverage if you have access to it.

Pokemon Go Ultra League date & time

The Ultra League returns to the Go Battle League on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1PM PDT and runs until Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1PM PDT.

It’s joined by the Ultra League Remix, which puts a fresh spin on the classic league by banning the top 10 most popular fighters. Check out our Ultra League Remix guide for some alternative recommendations.

You can see the current Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9 schedule and rewards here.