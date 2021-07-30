Best Machamp build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

Machamp is one of the best All-Rounders you can choose in Pokemon Unite, and with the right moves, Held Items, and Battle Items, you’ll have a sure-fire winner on your hands.

In Pokemon Unite, the new MOBA title from Nintendo and TiMi Studio, the well-balanced All-Rounders are great for both beginners who are learning the ropes and experienced Trainers who like to switch their roles throughout a match.

Just like in other Pokemon games, fan-favorite Machamp is a solid fighter who can dish out some serious damage to opponents. It’s not the best character in the game overall, but in our opinion, it is the best All-Rounder on offer.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the Kanto region Pokemon’s best build in Pokemon Unite, including the move path you should be following and the items it should be holding to help it become unstoppable on the battlefield.

Best Machamp moves in Pokemon Unite

Machop can choose between Bulk Up and Karate Chop at the start of a match. You’ll get both eventually, but we recommend starting with Bulk Up as the boost it gives to your Attack and movement speed will help you clear out wild Pokemon and farm EXP faster in the early game.

At level 5, when Machop evolves into Machoke, you’ll be offered Close Combat or Cross Chop. Both offer high amounts of damage, but Cross Chop gets the edge thanks to its high critical hit rate and the fact that it’s harder for opponents to dodge. It also has a slightly lower cooldown.

Advertisement

Read More: Every Pokemon in Pokemon Unite ranked

When Machoke reaches level 7, it’s a choice between Dynamic Punch or Submission. Dynamic Punch is good for fast damage, but Submission is the superior option as it unleashes Machamp’s true power, increasing Attack and speed and rendering it immune to status ailments.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade Cross Chop Level 5 Level 11: Increases Attack with each basic attack, up to a set max. Submission Level 7 Level 13: Further increases critical-hit rate and increases basic attack speed.

Best Machamp Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Muscle Band is a great Held Item for any Pokemon in Unite, especially one with an Offense stat as good as Machamp’s. Pair this with Float Stone, and Machamp will have a significant boost to both its Attack damage and movement speed.

The final Held Item is open for debate, but we’d stick with the classic Scope Lens to give Machamp an increase in critical-hit rate and damage. All three of these Held Items will help make Machamp one of the strongest fighters on the field.

Advertisement

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boost Muscle Band Increases basic attack damage. Attack +15 Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Float Stone Increases movement speed and basic attack damage. Attack +24 Movement Speed +120 Scope Lens Increases critical-hit rate and damage. Critical-hit rate +6% Critical-hit damage +12%

Best Machamp Battle Items in Pokemon Unite

Machamp already has a very high Offense stat and multiple moves that can increase its Attack damage, so we recommend choosing Eject to make sure Machamp has an escape plan for when it gets overwhelmed.

Battle Item Icon Effect Cooldown Unlocked Eject Moves to a specified direction immediately. 55 Seconds Trainer Level 11

This is (in our opinion) the best build for Machamp in Pokemon Unite, but we’d encourage all Trainers to experiment with different move paths and items to see what works best for them.

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

How to play All-Rounders | How to play Attackers | How to play Defenders | How to play Supporters | How to play Speedsters | How to unlock Zeraora | All Held Items & what they do | All Legendary Pokemon in Unite | All maps & battle arenas