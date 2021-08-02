Best Mr Mime build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

Mr Mime is a Supporter in Pokemon Unite, meaning you need to learn to back up your team effectively if you want to win. Here’s the best build for the Gen I ‘mon in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

Being a Supporter in Pokemon Unite means you have to aid your teammates, whether that’s helping them score, healing, or buffing them so they can do damage. It is a crucial role and not one that should be taken lightly.

Kanto Psychic-type Mr Mime is one of three in its role and is versatile in its playstyle, working best in the bottom or top lanes. For everything you need to know about how to play, including moves and items, keep on reading.

Best Mr Mime moves in Pokemon Unite

Once the match starts, players should pick Fake Out as their first move. It not only deals damage but also pushes enemies in front of you, ruining their chance to score a goal or position when attacking.

At level 3, learn Light Screen. This move is perfect for blocking opponents and protecting teammates as it creates a screen of light that cannot be passed through.

Then once you hit level 4, replace Fake Out with Confusion, and at level 6, let Guard Swap take over Light Screen.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Confusion Level 4 Level 11: Increases move damage. Guard Swap Level 6 Level 13: Continuously restores your and tethered ally’s HP.

Best Mr Mime Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Because Mr Mime is a Supporter, you need Held Items that aid his role. For starters, you should choose the Muscle Band as it boosts Basic Attack damage. This is crucial for the early stages when defeating wild Pokemon to level up.

The Rocky Helmet is also a great item to equip as it not only increases your Defense but also unleashes a damaging AoE attack once you’ve lost a certain amount of HP to enemy attacks, hurting all surrounding opponents.

Lastly, the Assault Vest is another worthy pick. It increases your Sp. Def. when outside of battle, keeping you alive for longer when being beaten on. It also works alongside Guard Swap, increasing its effectiveness.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Muscle Band When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased 3% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP. Rocky Helmet After taking enough damage, surrounding opponents take damage. HP +270 Defense +42 Assault Vest When out of battle, your Pokemon gets a shield that increases Sp. Def. HP +270 Sp. Def. +42

Best Mr Mime Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

For the Battle Item, Mr Mime players should choose the Eject Button, which shoots your Pokemon in a designated direction, getting them out of harm’s way.

This is perfect for escaping fights you can’t win, or to rush to a teammate’s aid or to score a goal.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer level 11

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

