Best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Meta tier list

Pokemon TCG Pocket isn’t just about collecting cards. Players can engage in battles both on their own and against other players. However, bringing the right deck to the match is crucial to win.

In this guide, we will be ranking the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks by power, playability, and accessibility. Because cards are currently only attainable via opening packs with random pulls, not all of these decks will be easy to build. However, those who can put an S-Tier list together will be able to stand any challenge down fearlessly.

Currently, we have been hard at work testing each of these decks, and have found specific success in some of the best options the meta currently offers.

10. Blastoise ex deck

In the recent years of the TCG meta, keeping it simple has been a popular strategy. This is definitely the case so far in Pokemon TCG Pocket when it comes to Kanto starter ex decks. The Blastoise ex deck is the weakest of the three but is by no means a bad Water-type deck to run.

This deck relies specifically on getting Blastoise ex out, using Meowth to add an extra card draw onto each turn. In optimal situations, Meowth is put out first, using a single energy to draw cards while the player sets up Blastoise ex on the bench.

Misty’s Supporter card lets players accelerate Energy placement, while the Sabrina Supporter lets you switch the active opponent’s Pokemon to buy time.

The biggest hurdle with this deck is the typing. Water decks are notoriously tricky to run, and will get thrashed by a strong Electric deck like Pikachu ex.

Recommended build

x2 Blastoise Ex

x2 Wartortle

x2 Squirtle

x2 Meowth

1-2 Potions

Red Card

1-2 X-Speed

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Misty

x2 Sabrina

9. Alakazam deck

The Alakazam deck is a great option for beginners trying to get the hang of battling. While Alakazam isn’t always an easy card to pull, its odds are substantially better than an ex.

This deck relies specifically on the Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam line while throwing Kangaskhan into the mix to take hits while players get Alakazam set up. As with any Psychic deck, players will need to watch their low HP while managing higher Energy costs. However, Alakazam’s Psychic attack pounds the bench with 60 baseline damage, and an additional 30 damage points are added for every Energy attached.

Use Sabrina and Kangaskhan to buy time and get as much Energy as possible on the benched Alakazam, then whip it out to deal enormous damage while mitigating hits from the opponent with potions.

Recommended build

x2 Alakazam

x2 Kadabra

x2 Abra

x2 Kangaskhan

x2 Poke Ball

x3 Potion

x1 X Speed

x2 Sabrina

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Giovanni

8. Moltres ex deck

Moltres ex is a not Charizard ex, but it is a solid choice for a powerful Fire-type deck. This deck is light on Pokemon cards, which is important to remember when picking it for a match. It relies specifically on its items and Trainer cards to function.

While Moltres ex is packing some heat, the real perk of this card is Inferno Dance, which allows players to Energy accelerate on the monster card that is Centiskorch. Normally, the four-Energy cost on Centiskortch would make it almost unplayable, but with Inferno Dance, players can get it beefed up and on the field quickly. The 130 points of damage are enough to take on most ex cards admirably.

This isn’t the ultimate deck, but it does the trick while you pull enough Charizard ex cards for a proper Fire deck.

Recommended build

x2 Moltres ex

x2 Centiskorch

x2 Sizzlepede

x2 Potion

x2 Red Card

x3 Poke Ball

x1 X Speed

x2 Sabrina

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Giovanni

7. Zapdos ex deck

This deck isn’t as powerful as the Pikachu ex, but for those who have had no luck getting the electric mouse, Zapdos ex is a great stand-in.

In this deck, Heliolisk is used as a quick hitter and damage dealer while players get Zapdos ex charged up with Energy. Heliolisk is surprisingly powerful despite its low HP. Its Quick Attack does 40 baseline damage and can do an additional 40 with a successful coin toss.

Using Giovanni, it’s possible to superpower Zapdos ex as soon as it’s out on the field, and this Pokemon can do up to a devastating 200 points of damage. It isn’t without risk, however, as a full round of failed coin flips can result in a wasted turn.

Recommended build

x2 Zapdos ex

x2 Heliolisk

x2 Helioptile

x2 Potion

x2 Red Card

x3 Poke Ball

x1 X Speed

x2 Sabrina

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Giovanni

6. Starmie ex deck

Starmie ex has quickly risen as a favorite Water-type deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The card is an all-around good choice for a deck. High base HP, low Energy cost, and a powerful attack make it a no-brainer choice for a Water-type leader.

Articuno ex and Lapras ex can be used interchangeably in this deck for a bit of extra power. Lapras is better than Articuno, as the Legendary Bird has a pretty high cost, but it can hit the bench when fully loaded down.

Like Blastoise ex, this deck does have some pretty hard weaknesses, but when going up against Charizard ex players, it is a solid and powerful option.

Recommended build

x2 Starmie ex

x2 Staryu

x2 Articuno ex / Lapras ex

x2 Potion

x2 Red Card

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Misty

x2 Sabrina

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Giovanni

5. Venusaur ex deck

Venusaur ex’s deck structure has a leg up on Blastoise and is a great option for anyone needing a Grass-type deck. Despite this, Venusaur ex takes a bit of skill to run at full potential. A high Energy cost balances high HP, and it takes creativity to get it out on the field.

In this build, we recommend mixing Venusaur ex with Lilligant, which accelerates Energy placement while also dealing damage to the opponent. Just watch Petilil if it is out first before evolving, as it has a fragile HP count and can’t deal any sort of damage. You’ll want to get it evolved before messing with the Bulbasaur needed for Venusaur.

We highly recommend running Erika in this deck, as she heals 50 damage from Grass-types, and can help buffer out the wait needed to get the big hitters ready to go.

Recommended build

x2 Venusaur ex

x2 Ivysaur

x2 Bulbasaur

x2 Petilil

x2 Liligant

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Potion

x2 Erika

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Sabrina

4. Marowak ex deck

When it comes to Fighting types, there are a surprising number that stand out in Pocket TCG Pocket at the moment. However, one stands out above the rest: Marowak ex. When paired with Dugtrio, this is a monster of a deck and will deal solid damage with minimal setup.

Like Zapdos ex, Marowak ex is a risky player, as its attack Bonemerang can do zero damage if you fail the coin toss. However, if successful, it can do up to 160 points of damage, which is enough to take down most high-HP cards.

This is a great midrange deck, but it will get a boost for its typing and the low Energy cost for setting up. It plays hot and fast, and when done right, will definitely earn players a win.

Recommended build

x2 Marowak ex

x2 Cubine

x2 Diglett

x2 Dugtrio

x2 X Speed

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Potion

x2 Giovanni

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Sabrina

3. Charizard ex deck

Not first place for Charizard? While this may sound like a crime, Charizard ex has a few setbacks that make this extremely powerful contender a third place instead of best-in-class.

Charizard ex is no different than any other Charizard TCG card. It hits hard, with Crimson Storm dealing 200 points of damage, and Slash dealing 60 points. However, Crimson Storm requires four Fire Energy, and it discards two when the attack is used. This makes Charizard ex an Energy inferno, and not in a good way.

To run this deck successfully, throw a few Moltres ex in to help accelerate Energy placement, and be sure to protect Charmander and Charmeleon when working through evolutions. If you get Charizard ex out with enough Energy and without too much initial damage, you’ll blaze right through the opponent’s bench.

Recommended build

x2 Charizard ex

x2 Charmeleon

x2 Charmander

x2 Moltres ex

x2 X Speed

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Potion

x2 Red Card

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Sabrina

2. Pikachu ex deck

Pikachu ex has already earned its place as a crown jewel of the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta. Pikachu ex’s special secret is a heavy hit without the need for evolution. All players need to do is get the bench loaded up quickly with Electric-type Pokemon, and slap two Energy on to start toasting the opponent before they have time to get set up.

Pikachu ex isn’t a slow build. In fact, players will be at a disadvantage if they don’t get Pikachu out and working as quickly as possible. The electric mouse doesn’t have a huge HP count, and this is where the Zapdos ex can come in handy as a buffer if something goes sideways early in the match.

Recommended build

x2 Pikachu ex

x2 Zapdos ex

x2 Voltorb

x2 Electrode

x2 X Speed

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Potion

x2 Red Card

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Sabrina

1. Mewtwo ex deck

Taking the top of the list is the Mewtwo ex deck. This isn’t an easy deck to build, as Mewtwo ex is a very rare card. However, when set up alongside Gardevoir, this monster of a strategy won’t be easy to overcome.

Gardevoir is one of the few cards in the meta that currently possesses an Ability. It allows you to accelerate Energy to the active Pokemon every turn. This is critical, as Mewtwo ex requires four to hit with Psydrive, and it discards two with every use.

Like Pikachu, Mewtwo doesn’t need to evolve, so players are able to set it up immediately once it’s been pulled. If you have enough Energy cards available on the Psychic Legendary, it will obliterate opponents with 150-point damage until victory is secured.

Recommended build

x2 Mewtwo ex

x2 Gardevoir ex

x2 Kirlia

x2 Ralts

x2 X Speed

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Potion

x1 Red Card

x1 Giovanni

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Sabrina

