Mike Maljak hints that Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight has been delayed again

Mike Maljak and Logan Paul have teased the possibility that the YouTuber’s boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather might be delayed a little longer than initially thought.
YouTubers jumping into a boxing ring to settle a beef has become quite the norm over the last few years, ever since KSI and Joe Weller squared off back in 2018.
Since then, YouTubers have joined boxing’s professional ranks, and the Paul brothers have taken things to another level with Jake knocking out Nate Robinson and calling out professional boxers as well as UFC stars.
His brother Logan had been scheduled to face undefeated boxing icon Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in an exhibition bout on February 20, but, it has been delayed – with fans coming up with their own idea for why the postponement has happened.
Logan and Floyd were supposed to be fighting on Feb 20th.
A date for a rematch hasn’t been penciled in, and some fans have grown concerned that the fight might not happen at all, especially after Logan and Mike Maljak joked about the delay in a recent vlog.
The pair were in Miami with Logan’s brother Jake, when they got around to talking about the brother’s bouts. “I know that,” Mike said when the date for Jake’s fight with Ben Askren was mentioned. “And you’re fighting Floyd Mayweather in June 2026, we got an update on that,” he quipped, leaving himself and the gang laughing.
Of course, fans will want a second date for the fight nailed down sooner rather than later, but it’s becoming clear that the wait is set to rumble on and not end anytime soon.
It could be the case that everyone would rather have fans in the arena, rather than the piped in crowd noise of some other fights, though who knows when that will be possible.
The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.
Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.
Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.
In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!
Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through
Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.
The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.
From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.
In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.
eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.
February 13 — Quarter-finals
Fixture
PST
EST
GMT
QF:xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes)