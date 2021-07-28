Best Eldegoss build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Galar region favorite plays a big role as a Supporter in Pokemon Unite, so mastering it is key. Here’s the best build for Eldegoss in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

As a Supporter, the popular Grass-type uses buffs, debuffs, and hindrances to aid teammates and slow down opponents in the bottom lane while they’re attacking or trying to score.

It is widely regarded as the best in its role at the time of writing, so getting to grips with it is very important if you want to be a good team player. Here’s the best build for Eldegoss in Pokemon Unite.

Best Eldegoss moves in Pokemon Unite

Once the match starts, Eldegoss should choose Leafage, which throws leaves at opponents and slows them down temporarily, perfect for when you need to flee a fight or run for the goal.

Then, at level 3, learn Synthesis: an AOE move that heals you and nearby teammates. It is incredibly useful during those early brawls, especially when the opposing team is trying to score for the first time.

At level 4, Pollen Puff replaces Leafage, and Cotton Guard takes over Synthesis at level 6.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Pollen Puff Level 4 Level 11: Makes foes stay asleep for longer. Cotton Guard Level 6 Level 13: Slows enemies’ movement speed.

Best Eldegoss Held Items in Pokemon Unite

The first Held Item you should use is the Rocky Helmet. It is very useful when cornered by opponents as it releases an AOE attack that hurts foes once you’ve taken a chunk of damage, and could be the sole factor between life and death.

It is also a good idea to equip the Assault Vest as it shields you from Special Attacks. When out of battle, you get a shield that boosts your Special Defense substantially and is perfect when you’re trying to sneak your way to the goal.

Finally, the Buddy Barrier is essential due to Eldegoss’ Supporter role. Upon using your Unite move, the item gives you, and the member of your team with the lowest health, a shield. This is ideal when trying to take down Zapdos or when stuck in a cluster fight.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Rocky Helmet After taking enough damage, surrounding opponents take damage. HP +270 Defense +42 Assault Vest When out of battle, your Pokemon gets a shield that increases Sp. Def. HP +270 Sp. Def. +42 Buddy Barrier When using your Unite move, you and a teammate with the lowest HP get a shield. HP +600

Best Eldegoss Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

As for the Battle Item, the Eject Button is best for Eldegoss. It quickly shoots the Pokemon in any direction of your choosing.

Because foes will be targeting you more due to you being a Supporter, the item is great for when you’re being tailed and need to flee, or when you’re being targeted during a brawl.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly throws your Pokemon in a direction. Trainer level 11

