Best Gengar build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Kanto Ghost-type is an absolute powerhouse in Pokemon Unite with the right Held Items and moves. Here is Gengar’s best build that will have you scaring your opponents into submission in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

The Speedster role in Pokemon Unite gives teams a class of ‘mon that can quickly move around the map. Gengar has already become one of the best characters for the mid-lane due to its devastating abilities.

This guide will take a look at the Ghost-type’s best build for the TiMi Studios MOBA. Here are the Held Items and Moves you should be using to turn the Kanto favorite into an absolute nightmare for your opponents.

Best Gengar moves in Pokemon Unite

At the start of the match, players should choose Will-O-Wisp over Lick. The fire attack will help you quickly melt neutral enemies in the mid-lane. The strategy for Gastly in the early parts of the game should be to jungle and grind XP to quickly reach level 5.

Once you evolve into Haunter, Trainers should pick Sludge Bomb. Not only is the ability ranged with an area of effect zone, but it also deals damage over time. This is the perfect time for players to take the Pokemon into either the top or bottom lane to flank enemies with the poison attack. The Speedster ‘mon really shines with it finally turns into Gengar and learns the move Hex at level 7.

The main strategy for the rest of the match is to splash Sludge Bomb on enemies and then popping Hex to unleash a deadly combo. Because opponents will be inflicted with poison status already, the damage for Hex is not only boosted but its cooldown is reduced to almost instant. This means you can pretty much spam Hex over and over after using Sludge Bomb, making it one of the most deadly combinations in the game.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Sludge Bomb Level 5 Level 11: Increases the poison effect’s duration. Hex Level 7 Level 13: Increases the damage dealt by Hex.

Best Gengar Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Because Gengar’s core strategy revolves around the Sludge Bomb and Hex combo, players should choose the Wise Glasses Held Item to increase its Sp. Atk. Since the character will be spamming Special Attacks, this buff is insanely useful.

Shell Bell is the next item we recommend. Not only does it boost the Sp. Atk stat, it also heals a substantial amount of HP. Even better, the total heal points given back are based on how high your special attack stat is, which is already buffed with Wise Glasses and Shell Bell.

Finally, Trainers should bring the Sp. Atk, Specs into battle. Since Gengar will be scoring a lot anyways due to its speed, the item permanently increases its Sp. Atk stat each time you land a goal point. All three items listed above feed into each other, making your ‘mon an absolute beast on the battlefield.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Wise Glasses Increases Sp. Atk by 5%. Sp. Atk + 39 Shell Bell When the Pokemon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 60 HP. The higher the Pokemon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers. Sp. Atk + 24

Move Cooldown -4.5% Sp. Atk. Specs Increases Sp. Atk after the Pokemon successfully scores a goal. Sp. Atk + 24



Best Gengar Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

The best Battle Item for Gengar is up for debate. Personally, we like the Eject Button the most. Not only does it allow the Ghost-type to escape battles not going your way, but it can also be used to pounce on enemies fleeing.

If you find yourself dying right as you are about to complete your Sludge Bomb and Hex combo, then feel free to use the Potion items. Since most of your time will be spent in the mid-lane jungling, we find Eject can be used to flank lanes.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer level 11

Gengar has one of the highest damage outputs in Unite with its Hex and Sludge bomb combination. Using the Held Items listed above will make its special attacks all the more devastating on the opposing team.

Those that like to play aggressively, will find the Kanto character to be incredibly rewarding. Just make sure to find the right balance of jungling neutral enemies in the mid-lane and flanking enemies in the top or bottom lane.