Pokemon Unite: How to play Defenders Snorlax & Crustle

When Pokemon Unite launches on the Nintendo Switch, Trainers will be able to choose which team role to take on such as the Defender class. Here is how to play Snorlax and Crustle in the TiMi Studio MOBA.

Pokemon Unite will have 19 playable Pokemon when it releases on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021. Each character fills one of five team roles such as Attackers, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.

Below we will take a look at how Defenders such as Snorlax and Crustle play a pivotal part in 5v5 MOBA, and how to best use their unique moves and special abilities.

How to play Snorlax in Pokemon Unite

Due to Snorlax’s massive size, the ‘mon is perfectly suited for the Defense role. Players will want to use its giant body to block opponents from trying to score goals, as well as crowd control when battles become cluttered.

Because it has slow mobility speeds, we recommend upgrading Tackle to Heavy Slam. While Flail’s buffer can make the Normal-type closer to a Tank, the character already has healing abilities and benefits from having a dash attack.

We would also ditch Rest as soon as you hit level eight since Snorlax gains a similar ability a level later. Instead, upgrade the healing move to Block. It can’t be understated enough how useful its wide shield will be when blocking enemy players from trying to score goals, as well as pushing the opposing team back.

Finally, Snorlax’s Unite move at level nine puts the ‘mon to sleep, which quickly heals its HP. Unlikes Rest, you can actually still attack by rolling on top of players near your location. Trainers can also use the Defender’s shield to protect teammates who are taking on the Legendary Pokemon or Boss Battles on the map.

Pokemon Unite Snorlax Special attacks

Special 1

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Basic Attack Snorlax uses its claws to swipe at enemies. Its third strike becomes boosted. Level 1 Tackle Snorlax charges opponents and slams into them with its belly. Enemies caught up in its AOE will become slowed down for a limited time. Level 6 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Heavy Slam Using its heavy body, the Normal-type slams itself down on top of enemies. The AOE damage also sends characters flying. Level 11: Increased Damage Flail Increases Basic Attack damage the lower your HP is. Level 11: Increased Damage.

Special 2

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Rest Snorlax falls asleep on the spot, healing the user’s health. Opponents are blocked from moving past where he lays. Level 8 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Block Opening its arms wide, Snorlax creates a shield. The wall prevents enemies from passing through it and bounces them back. Level 13: Reduces damage taken while using this move. Yawn A spray of mist that puts enemies to sleep. Level 13: Slow down enemies for a short time as well as put them to sleep. (UNITE move) Snorlax falls asleep, with its snores dealing AOE damage to the opposing team. While being healed, users can roll over and attack enemies. Can be used starting Level 10

How to play Crustle in Pokemon Unite

The Kalos crustacean is an interesting Defender as it can be played in two completely different ways: a slow tank or a speedy attacker. Compared to other characters, the Gen V monster has a complicated moveset.

Those wanting to play a fast version of the ‘mon with blistering attacks should upgrade Rock Slide for Shell Smash. The special converts its Defense stats to boost its Special Attack and Speed stats. Pairing this with X-Scissor – which you get from upgrading Fury Cutter to X-Scissor at level six – is a deadly combination.

If you don’t have enough tank ‘mon on your team (such as Snorlax), then you should go the other route instead. Upgrade Rock Slide at level four for Rock Tomb, which creates a barrier. Trading in Fury Cutter for Stealth Rock gives the Pokemon range as the attack deals damage over time to opponents tagged with it from a distance.

Regardless of which route you decide to choose with Crustle, its Unite move at level nine gives it a tanky shield. So even if you decide to play the Gen V creature with speed, you will at least still be able to launch a shield that also deals damage.

Pokemon Unite Crustle Special attacks

Special 1

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Basic Attack A series of slashes with its claw. The third hit becomes boosted. Level 1 Rock Slide A flurry of rocks is dropped down from the sky. Opponents hit in the AOE are unable to move. Level 4 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Rock Tomb Crustle splits the ground down the middle to make a barrier. Opponents hit with the fissure take damage. Level 11: Enemies movement speed is decreased if hit with the move. Shell Smash Crustle smashes its shell and converts its stats to boost its Special Attack and Speed. Level 11: Increase the stat boosted.

Special 2

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Fury Cutter Crustle uses its claw to land a fierce slash. Each succeeding hit increases in damage. Level 6 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Stealth Rock Small rocks are thrown out. If hitting an enemy, rocks will appear overhead and deal damage over time to the AOE. Level 13: Increase the length of damage given. Also slows enemies down. X-Scissor Crustle dashes forward and slashes with claws in the shape of an X. Enemies hit will be shoved back. Level 13: The cooldown time is reduced. (UNITE move) A shield is created, damaging opponents within range. Can be used starting Level 9

Pokemon Unite officially launches on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021 and will make its mobile debut on Android and iPhone devices in September.

Tune in to our guides on the 5v5 MOBA as we will be covering the best ways to play each ‘mon as well as the best team strategies for each map, and more.