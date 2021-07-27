Best Absol build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

Absol is one of the best Speedsters in Pokemon Unite and with the right combination of moves, battle items, and held items, it can become an absolute beast on the battlefield.

There are five roles in Pokemon Unite, and the Speedsters are proving to be very popular choices. These fighters prioritize making quick attacks and scoring points at the expense of HP and Endurance, and can make a quick getaway when needed.

Among them, Absol is rising to the top as one of the best fighters in the entire roster. With high Offense and Mobility stats, it’s perfect for Trainers who want to zoom around the map without having to sacrifice their damage output.

Below, you’ll find the Hoenn region ‘mon’s best build in Pokemon Unite, including the move path you should be following and the items it should be holding to help it rise to the top.

Best Absol moves in Pokemon Unite

Absol will be offered the moves Feint or Slash at the beginning of a match. This choice doesn’t matter too much as you’ll get both moves eventually, but we’d recommend going with Slash first as it deals decent damage with a low cooldown that will help you farm EXP in the jungle.

At level 5, Absol will be able to learn either Night Slash or Pursuit. Both are solid moves, but Pursuit has the edge. With this move, Absol can dash to a specific location and strike enemies from behind for increased damage and reduced cooldown.

Next, at level 7, you’ll be given the choice between Sucker Punch and Psycho Cut. We recommend Psycho Cut as it gives you the double whammy of slowing down the enemy it hits and increasing the damage of your next three attacks against them for an all-out assault.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade Pursuit Level 5 Level 11: Increases movement speed. Psycho Cut Level 7 Level 13: Increases the user’s movement speed for a short time when this move hits.

Best Absol Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Muscle Band increases basic attack damage, which should make clearing wild Pokemon in the jungle a bit quicker. Similarly, Float Stone will increase Absol’s basic attack damage and also increase movement speed to really capitalize on its Speedster role.

Finally, Scope Lens will help increase Absol’s critical-hit rate and damage. Considering Absol is already the king of critical-hit, some may prefer to substitute this Held Item for something else – but why not make its best feature even better?

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boost Muscle Band Increases basic attack damage. Attack +15 Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Float Stone Increases movement speed and basic attack damage. Attack +24 Movement Speed +120 Scope Lens Increases critical-hit rate and damage. Critical-hit rate +6% Critical-hit damage +12%

Best Absol Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

The best Battle Item for Absol is Eject, as this Speedster’s Endurance is one of its biggest weaknesses and it won’t last long at all if it comes up against a group of enemies or a particularly tanky opponent.

If you don’t have one available, then X-Attack is a decent backup, as it will improve Absol’s already solid Offense and help it quickly clear out wild Pokemon in the jungle.

Battle Item Icon Effect Cooldown Unlocked Eject Moves to a specified direction immediately. 55 Seconds Trainer Level 11

This is the best build for Absol in Pokemon Unite right now, but Trainers should experiment with other move paths and items to see what works best for them.

