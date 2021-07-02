Pokemon Unite: How to play Attackers Pikachu & Greninja

In Pokemon Unite, teams are broken up into five roles. Here is the best way to play Attackers Pikachu and Greninja in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

Pokemon UNITE will launch with 19 Pokemon when it makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021. Each ‘mon is divided up into roles such as Attackers, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.

Our guide will break down Pikachu and Greninja’s attacks and special abilities, as well as how to best utilize their powers to strategically dominate opponents in the 5v5 battles.

Contents

How to play Pikachu in Pokemon Unite

While tiny in size, Pikachu has one of the mightiest attack stats in the game. As a trade-off, TiMi has made him pretty squishy in defense and speed. Though, the ‘mon makes up for it with its paralyzing abilities.

Enemies who managed to get hit with Pikachu’s third attack will become stuck with paralysis. Its early special Thunder Shock can freeze up to multiple enemies with its wide area of effect splash damage as well.

We recommend upgrading Thunder Shock into Electro Ball as it’s a guaranteed hit and gives Pikachu some range. Its second special, Electroweb, can be changed into Volt Tackle starting at level six, which gives it a quick dash attack.

Starting at level 9, the ‘mon gets its explosive UNITE move Thunderstorm, which is similar to Thunder but much stronger. Since Pikachu isn’t that quick, Trainers can use Volt Tackle to dive into a group of opponents before dropping its nuke power, Thunderstorm, to paralyze multiple enemies at once, which gives it time to escape.

Pokemon Unite Pikachu Special abilities

Special 1

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Basic Attack Pikachu shoots electricity at opponents. Every third hit becomes boosted and paralyzes enemies. Level 1 Thunder Shock An electric bolt hits and paralyzes anyone that falls in its AOE range. Level 4 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Electro Ball An orb of electricity is thrown at opponents, paralyzing anyone who falls in its AOE range. Level 11: Increased Damage Thunder Bolts of thunder come raining down from the sky, paralyzing any enemies who fall into its AOE range. Level 11: Increases the number of bolts that attack.

Special 2

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Electroweb Pikachu throws an electric web that shocks and stops opponents from moving for a limited time. Level 6 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Volt Tackle A dash attack where Pikachu launches into opponents while surrounded by electric energy. Level 13: Cooldown time is reduced. Thunderbolt A large bolt of electricity is hurled towards opponents, instantly freezing them in place with paralysis. Level 13: Increased Damage Thunderstorm (UNITE move) A flurry of bolts rains down on top of Pikachu paralyzing anyone close to the ‘mon. Can be used starting Level 9

How to play Greninja in Pokemon UNITE

Kalos favorite Greninja lives up to its reputation in UNITE as one of the stealthiest ‘mon in the game. Its balance between attack damage and mobility makes it a perfect character for flanking and scoring goals.

Its basic attack has increased damage the further the player is distanced from enemies while also slowing down the opposing player’s speed. We recommend upgrading Bubble with Water Shuriken at level five as it gives both an increase in speed, as well as heals the player’s HP after each hit lands.

Substitute can be upgraded to Double Team at level seven, which gives Greninja the ability to disappear briefly while creating clones of itself. While Smokescreen would be extremely helpful as an escape, Greninja can already dash away with his boosted speeds and head for tall grass to hide.

Lastly, the Water-type starter’s weakest area, AOE damage, is solved when it gets its powerful Waterburst Shuriken Unite move at level nine. Greninja should be used to poke the opposing teams Defenders and Tanks, drawing them away from goal spots. Its constant speed boosts can be used to score goals or rush Legendary bosses.

Pokemon Unite Greninja Special attacks

Special 1

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Basic Attack Greninja flicks water at enemies. Damage increases the further the distance, while also slowing enemies down. Level 1 Bubble A constant spray of bubbles blinds enemies and slows them in their tracks. Level 5 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Water Shuriken Water shurikens are thrown at opponents which increases Greninja’s speed. Each hit that lands also heals the ‘mon. Level 11: Increase the number of Shurikens thrown. Surf A large wave of water crashes down on enemies restoring Greninja’s HP. Level 11: The amount of HP restored is increased.

Special 2

Attack Icon Description Upgrade level Substitute Greninja drops a substitute doll to take damage instead. Level 7 (can be upgraded to one of the two following moves below) Double Team Greninja quickly dashes away creating a second copy of itself. The illusion copies will attack opponents. Level 13: Its cooldown time is reduced. Smokescreen A wall of smoke allows the ‘mon to disappear from battles. Its next move is boosted. Level 13: Greninja’s attacks become boosted for a limited time after leaving the smoke. Waterburst Shuriken (UNITE move) Greninja hops to a set location and throws a massive water shuriken at its opponent. Other enemies can be damaged in an AOE range. Can be used starting Level 9

Pokemon Unite officially launches on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021 and will make its mobile debut on Android and iPhone devices in September.

Tune in to our guides on the 5v5 MOBA as we will be covering the best ways to play each ‘mon as well as the best team strategies for each map, and more.