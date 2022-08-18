Epic Seven tier list: Best characters for every class in 2022

If you’re looking for an Epic Seven tier list that ranks all the characters according to their respective classes, our tier list has you covered with all the latest updates for the current meta.

Smilegate Megaport’s Epic Seven features a story-driven RPG experience that is extremely fun to play on mobiles. Despite featuring gacha mechanics, there are plenty of in-game methods for progressing through the story without having to make in-app purchases.

However, it is fairly important to know which characters are the strongest according to the current meta in the game. With over 100 characters being featured across several classes, our tier list aims at helping you make you best possible choices for your combat party.

All classes in Epic Seven

Being a story-driven RPG featuring over 100 characters, they are split into six different classes based on their abilities and strengths in the game.

The six classes in Epic Seven are:

Knight

Warrior

Mage

Ranger

Soul Weaver

Thief

Similar to other RPG gacha games, characters in Epic Seven are also represented by their star ratings to signify their strength in the game. Nevertheless, these star ratings are not to be considered as the primary focus when selecting characters for your party. This is because there are several lower-rated characters in Epic Seven who perform equally well in synergy with respective allies.

Best characters in Epic Seven: tier list

Knight

Tier Characters A Krau, Tywin B Adventurer Ras, Charles, Crimson Armin, Falconer Kluri, Fallen Cecilia, Last, Rider Krau, Lilias, Shadow Rose C Ambitious Tywin, Armin, Belian, Cecilia, Chaos Inquisitor, Charlotte, Crozet, Fighter Maya, Ilynav, Mort, Ras, Senya, Shadow Knight Phyllis D Arowell, Bask, Butcher Corps Inquisitor, Christy, Eaton, Helen, Kluri, Maya, Phyllis, Taranor Royal Guard, Troublemaker Crozet

Warrior

Tier Characters A Cermia, Chloe, Martial Artist Ken, Ravi, Straze, Yufine B Apocalypse Ravi, Assassin Cartuja, Kitty Clarissa, Little Queen Charlotte, Luna, Mercenary Helga, Rem, Sigret, Sol Badguy, Straze C Alencia, Batisse, Captain Rikoris, Choux, Church of Ilryos Axe, Conqueror Lilias, Dark Corvus, Designer Lilibet, Dingo, Free Spirit Tieria, General Purrgis, Gunther, Holiday Yufine, Inferno Khawazu, Judge Kise, Khawazu, Lena, Lilibet, Mediator Kawerik, Miu, Rimuru, Taranor Guard, Zahhak D Ains, Azalea, Camilla, Cartuja, Chaos Sect Axe, Corvus, Enott, Great Chief Khawana, Helga, Januta, Lorina, Melany, Mucacha, Purrgis, Rikoris, Tieria

Smilegate Megaport Participate in various time limited events in Epic Seven.

Mage

Tier Characters A Auxiliary Lots, Basar, Challenger Dominiel, Dizzy, Luluca, Specter Tenebria, Vivian B Aramintha, Baal and Sezan, Champion Zerato, Fairytale Tenebria, Kawerik, Ludwig, Melissa, Researcher Carrot, Silver Blade Aramnitha, Top Model Luluca, Zealot Carmainerose C Benevolent Romann, Carmainerose, Doll Maker Pearlhorizon, Gloomyrain, Guider Aither, Mercedes, Milim, Mistychain, Politis, Romann, Sage Baal and Sezan, Serila, Solitaria of the Snow, Zeno, Zerato D Adlay, Angel of Light Angelica, Archdemon’s Shadow, Carrot, Dominiel, Eda, Hurado, Jena, Otillie, Pearlhorizon

Ranger

Tier Characters A Beliona, Briar Witch Iseria, Flan, Landy, Seaside Beliona B All-rounder Wanda, Cerise, Elphelt Valentine, Furious, Iseria, Leo, Lidica, Operator Sigret, Watcher Schuri C Bomb Model Kanna, Celeste, Command Model Laika, Faithless Lidica, Glenn, Pavel, Schuri, Silk, Summetime Isseria, Wanda, Yuna D Godmother, Ian, Kiris, Muse Rima, Nemunas, Rima, Roaming Warrior Leo

Soul Weaver

Tier Characters A Angelic Montmorancy, Angelica, Roana, Ruele of Light B Achates, Blaze Dingo, Destina, Maid Chloe, Mascot Hazel, Ray, Shooting Star Achates, Tamarinne C Ainos, Blood Moon Haste, Elena, Emilia, Hazel, Lots, Magic School Doris D Aither, Desert Jewel Basar, Doris, Elson, Hazel, Jecht, Kizuna AI, Montmorancy, Requiemroar, Sonia, Shuna

Thief

Tier Characters A Arbiter Vildred, Blood Blade Karin, Celine, Kayron, Kise, Sez, Vildred B Assassin Coli, Assassin Cidd, Baiken, Crescent Moon Rin, Ervalen, Haste, Karin, Mirsa, Remnant Violet, Tempest Surin C Adin, Cidd, Closer Charles, Coli, Khawana, Muwi, Orte, Penelope, Righteous Thief Roozid D Alexa, Hataan, Judith, Roozid, Spirit Eye Celine, Sven

So, there you have it – that’s our Epic Seven character tier list for August 2022. Make sure to check back in the future for any changes.

