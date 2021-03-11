Pokemon Go Great League best team guide - Dexerto

Mastering the Great League in Pokemon Go’s Battle League is harder than you might think, but a team comprising of these Pokemon should take you straight to victory.

Go Battle League is Pokemon Go’s PvP mode that allows players to compete with trainers all around the world. Through the course of a season, players can rise through the ranks and earn some sweet rewards along the way.

It’s not as simple as taking your most powerful Pokemon into each battle, though. There are three main leagues to compete in – Great League, Ultra League, and Master League – and each one has its own rules and optimal teams.

So let’s take a look at the best Pokemon to take into the Great League. This is typically the first league of each season, and it usually appears again later down the line, so there are plenty of chances to take part.

Pokemon Go Great League rules & restrictions

The Great League differs from the Ultra League and Master League because of one simple rule: Only Pokemon lower than 1500 CP can enter, which rules out many of the best Pokemon from the competition.

In theory, this means the Great League is the most accessible league in the Go Battle League, as trainers who haven’t been able to catch Legendaries or fully power up their strongest Pokemon will still have a chance at success.

In practice, though, the Great League actually requires a lot more planning and tactical thinking. You won’t be using most of the game’s traditional big-hitters and final evolutions, as those typically excel because of their high CP potential.

Best team for Pokemon Go Great League

It’s hard to say what a ‘best’ team for the Great League looks like, as you’ll never know what types you’ll be up against. For example, a strong Azumarill can make light work of Bastiodon, but it will likely fall down against Venusaur.

Despite this, there are some Pokemon that are solid options in almost any situation. Choose a few different types from our recommendations below for optimal coverage, and you should be on your way to victory.

Advertisement

Azumarill

Fast move: Bubble

Bubble Charged moves: Hydro Pump and Ice Beam

Hydro Pump and Ice Beam Strong against: Bug, Fighting, Water, Ice, Fire, Dark, and Dragon

Bug, Fighting, Water, Ice, Fire, Dark, and Dragon Weak against: Electric, Grass, and Poison

It’s fair to say the dual Water/Fairy-type Azumarill is probably a Pokemon you wouldn’t expect to see first on this list. However, its good bulk and diverse moveset make it a superb option for the Great League.

Azumarill’s best Fast Move is Bubble. As for Charged Moves, Hydro Pump hits hardest while Ice Beam will help negate its weakness against Grass. Azumarill can be quite costly to power up, but it’s worth it.

Registeel

Fast move: Lock-On

Lock-On Charged moves: Flash Cannon and Hyper Beam

Flash Cannon and Hyper Beam Strong against: Dragon, Ice, Psychic, Normal, Grass, Bug, Steel, Rock, Flying, Fairy, and Poison

Dragon, Ice, Psychic, Normal, Grass, Bug, Steel, Rock, Flying, Fairy, and Poison Weak against: Fire, Ground, and Fighting

The Steel-type Legendary titan Registeel is an interesting choice for PvP. Its incredible Defense stat makes it very durable, and its type means it has an insane amount of resistances, so it can take plenty of hits.

Advertisement

Registeel should have Lock-On as its Fast Move, as it has a very high Energy-per-Second (EPS) of 16.67 which allows it to break out its most powerful Charged Moves: Flash Cannon and Hyper Beam.

Venusaur

Fast move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged moves: Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb

Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb Strong against: Fighting, Water, Electric, Fairy, and Grass

Fighting, Water, Electric, Fairy, and Grass Weak against: Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic

If you have a Venusaur still under 1500 CP, then it’s a superb tank for the Great League. Weaknesses to Flying and Psychic-types can be dangerous, but it’s a great counter against the likes of Azumarill and Swampert.

Vine Whip is the best Fast Move here. Combined with Venusaur’s Community Day move Frenzy Plant, it easily becomes the best Grass-type in the Great League. If you don’t have that, Sludge Bomb and Solar Beam are still decent Charged Moves.

Advertisement

Bastiodon

Fast move: Smack Down

Smack Down Charged moves: Stone Edge and Flamethrower

Stone Edge and Flamethrower Strong against: Dragon, Ice, Psychic, Fairy, Bug, Rock, Flying, Normal, and Poison

Dragon, Ice, Psychic, Fairy, Bug, Rock, Flying, Normal, and Poison Weak against: Ground, Fighting, and Water

Even when compared to Legendaries and other powerful Pokemon, Bastiodon still has some of the best Defense stats in Pokemon Go. Its attacks pale in comparison, but it still has a place in the Great League.

Smack Down as a Fast Move hits hard, while Stone Edge is a powerful Rock-type Charged Move that takes advantage of same type attack bonus (STAB), and Flamethrower can be used against other Steel-types.

Skarmory

Fast move: Air Slash

Air Slash Charged moves: Sky Attack and Flash Cannon

Sky Attack and Flash Cannon Strong against: Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison

Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison Weak against: Fire and Electric

Skarmory is a Pokemon you’ll be seeing a lot of in Great League. It’s fairly well-rounded and its typing makes it resistant to several others. Its only real weaknesses are Electric, Fire and other Steel-types.

Air Slash is Skarmory’s preferred Fast Move, as it has better energy generation and is effective against more types. Sky Attack and Flash Cannon are clearly its best Charged Moves, as Brave Bird isn’t that great.

Altaria

Fast move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged moves: Sky Attack and Dragon Pulse

Sky Attack and Dragon Pulse Strong against: Fighting, Water, Bug, Fire, Grass, and Ground

Fighting, Water, Bug, Fire, Grass, and Ground Weak against: Ice, Fairy, Dragon, and Rock

It takes 400 Candy to evolve Swablu into Altaria, but it’s definitely worth the effort, as it’s got bulk and impressive damage capability. Altaria’s only major flaw here is its double weakness to Ice-type attacks.

Dragon Breath is one of the best Fast Moves in Pokemon Go, so definitely use that. As for Charged Moves, Sky Attack is relatively quick to generate and does decent damage, while Dragon Pulse benefits from STAB.

Umbreon

Fast move: Snarl

Snarl Charged moves: Last Resort and Dark Pulse

Last Resort and Dark Pulse Strong against: Ghost, Dark, and Psychic

Ghost, Dark, and Psychic Weak against: Fairy, Fighting, and Bug

Umbreon doesn’t have a great selection of moves, and it has fewer resistances than other Great League recommendations, but it does make up for that with a very high Defense stat and a solid Stamina stat.

Snarl has quicker energy generation than Feint, so we’d recommend using that Fast Move. Umbreon’s best Charged Move is the Community Day special Last Resort, but if you don’t have that, both Foul Play and Dark Pulse are decent – and they have STAB.

Swampert

Fast move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged moves: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Hydro Cannon and Earthquake Strong against: Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire

Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire Weak against: Grass

Swampert is a well-rounded Water/Ground-type, meaning it only has one weakness and is a great counter for the Fire and Steel-types that dominate the Great League. It is doubly weak to Grass, though, which can be dangerous.

Mud Shot is the best Fast Move here, but where Swampert really excels is when it has access to Hydro Cannon, a deadly Community Day Charged Move that can quickly be charged and spammed. Earthquake is a good second choice for massive damage.

Galarian Stunfisk

Fast move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged moves: Rock Slide and Earthquake

Rock Slide and Earthquake Strong against: Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Bug, Flying, Fairy, Electric, Rock, and Poison

Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Bug, Flying, Fairy, Electric, Rock, and Poison Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water

Galarian Stunfisk is quite a difficult Pokemon to get hold of in Go, as it doesn’t appear in the wild. If you’re able to get your hands on this Galar variant, though, it is without a doubt one of the best options for the Great League.

A unique Ground/Steel-typing means it’s resistant to most major Great League types, and is particularly good at taking down Fairy-types. With Mud Shot as a Fast Move alongside Rock Slide and Earthquake as Charged Moves, Galarian Stunfisk is a winner.

Deoxys (Defense Forme)

Fast move: Counter

Counter Charged moves: Pyscho Boost and Rock Slide

Pyscho Boost and Rock Slide Strong against: Fighting and Psychic

Fighting and Psychic Weak against: Bug, Dark, and Ghost

The chances of you having the Mythical Deoxys (Defense) are slim, as it wasn’t available in the game for very long at all and can’t be traded. Still, it’s worth mentioning, as it has incredible bulk and isn’t weak to many of the major Great League players.

A combination of the Fast Move Counter (Fighting) and the Charged Moves Pyscho Boost (Psychic) and Rock Slide (Rock) gives Deoxys great coverage, meaning it’s capable of taking on the most popular types in the Great League.

Machamp

Fast move: Counter

Counter Charged moves: Dynamic Punch and Close Combat

Dynamic Punch and Close Combat Strong against: Bug, Rock, and Dark

Bug, Rock, and Dark Weak against: Fairy, Flying, and Psychic

It’s definitely not the best Pokemon for the Great League, especially since new generations have been added to the game, but there’s still a place for Machamp on your team, and it’s a lot easier to get than others on this list.

With Counter as its Fast Move, and Dynamic Punch and Close Combat as its Charged Moves, a powered-up Machamp is a perfect choice to take down Steel-types like Registeel. Be particularly wary of its weakness to Fairy and Flying-types, though.

Wigglytuff

Fast move: Charm

Charm Charged moves: Hyper Beam and Play Rough

Hyper Beam and Play Rough Strong against: Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Ghost

Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Ghost Weak against: Steel and Poison

Like Machamp, Wigglytuff has been edged out of the top tier of the Great League by more recent additions to the Pokedex. However, it’s a more commonly available choice with great bulk that you can rely on when powered up to the 1500 CP cap.

As a pure Fairy-type, Wigglytuff is a well-known Dragon destroyer. A combination of the Fast Move Charm and the Charged Move Play Rough will capitalize on this, while the strong Normal-type Charged Move Hyper Beam increases coverage a little.

Using a varied combination of the above Pokemon should give you a great advantage in Go’s Great League, helping you to rack up the wins and work your way up through the Battle League ranks.

You can see the current Pokemon Go Battle League Season 7 schedule here.