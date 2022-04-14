AFK Arena tier list (April 2022): Best heroes in patch 1.87

Looking for an AFK Arena hero tier list to help you to know which characters are currently best suited in patch 1.87? Check out the entire tier list below for everything you need to know about the game’s meta as of April 2022.

With plenty of heroes to choose from in the gacha-based RPG, AFK Arena, it is extremely important for you to know which are the best to upgrade with the limited resources that you have.

Additionally, as each of the available characters are divided into five different factions, making that all-important choice can be a little confusing. Nevertheless, we have you covered with a detailed tier list for all the available factions and heroes in AFK Arena, so let’s dive in and check out everything you need to know for the gacha RPG.

AFK Arena Factions

As mentioned above, the heroes in AFK Arena are categorized according to the faction they are from. There is a total of five different factions in the game:

Mages

Rangers

Supports

Tanks

Warriors

Given that the strength of a particular hero relies on specific scenarios that they’re in – from the synergy between the heroes in a party to how an enemy counters them – we’ve broken down our AFK Arena tier list faction by faction:

AFK Arena hero tier list

Best mages in AFK Arena

Heroes from this faction excel in casting spells for a variety of purposes. Be it to deal massive damage and crowd-control enemies or to buff up their own allies, Mages are powerful in situations suited to their abilities.

Tier Heroes A Ainz Ooal Gown, Khazard, Merlin, Zaphrael B Mehira, Eluard, Flora, Lorsan, Pippa, Morael, Safiya C Theksu, Belinda, Skriath, Isabella, Oden D Shemira, Leonardo, Satrana, Solise

Best rangers in AFK Arena

Rangers are adept at dealing physical damage to enemies, and although these heroes aren’t exactly sustain-heavy, they make up for it with the amount of damage they deal to their enemies.

Tier Heroes A Eironn, Ferael, Athalia, Lucretia, Ezio, Raku B Lyca, Joker, Kren, Gwyneth, Nakoruru, Prince of Persia C Drez, Fawkes, Cecilia, Respen, Theowyn D Kelthur, Tidus, Vurk, Kaz, Oscar, Thane

Best supports in AFK Arena

No matter how good a hero might be, they will face scenarios in AFK Arena that are near impossible to overcome without support.

Support heroes tend to rely on saves and buffs for other heroes in the combat party and can be the difference between winning and losing in various situations.

Tier Heroes A Elijah and Lailah, Leofric, Ezizsh, Rowan, Talene B Silas, Tasi, Desira, Mortas, Rosaline C Nemora, Numisu, Raine D Peggy, Arden

Best tanks in AFK Arena

As the name suggests, these heroes are extremely sustain-heavy and soak up any damage or crowd control that the enemy might have to throw.

Tanks are exceptional when it comes to holding the frontline, and are essential in almost every team composition.

Tier Heroes A Daimon, Thoran B Albedo, Titus, Arthur, Grezhul, Mezoth, Skreg C Orthros, Brutus, Hendrik, Anoki D Gorvo, Ulmus, Torne, Lucius

Best warriors in AFK Arena

These are the heroes who are not only capable of dealing bursts of damage and utility but also soaking up a fair amount of damage when the situation calls for it.

Tier Heroes A Alna, Saurus, Izoid B Queen, Wu Kong, Nara, Zolrath C Estrilda, Warek, Baden, Ukyo D Khasos, Antandra, Rigby, Seirus

Heroes that feature in the A and B tiers are those that you should be looking to use in your combat party for most purposes. However, you should also note that it is important to ensure that you have selected the proper faction of heroes for the specific quest that you’re about to start.

So, there you have it – that’s our AFK Arena hero tier list for patch 1.87. Make sure to check back in the future for any changes.

