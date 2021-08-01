Best Venusaur build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Kanto starter is secretly one of the most powerful Attackers in Pokemon Unite. The tanky Grass-type can snipe enemies across the map with the right Held Items and Moves. Here is Venusaur’s best build in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

Venusaur is slotted into the Attacker class in Pokemon Unite, though the bulky Grass-type starter could easily have been an All-Rounder or Defender character with its insane self-healing abilities that makes it hard to take down.

With the right combination of Held Items and moves, the classic Red & Blue ‘mon can become an unstoppable force. Here is the Gen I Pokemon’s best build that will have you sniping down enemies before they even knew what hit them.

Best Venusaur moves in Pokemon Unite

At the start of the match, players should be using Seed Bomb to quickly take down neutral enemies for XP. The attack can also be used to tag enemies trying to progress too far into your lane, as we as players trying to flee. Despite being a starting ability, Razor Leaf is incredibly strong and should be used to hit enemies from a distance.

Things get interesting at level 5, where you should choose Giga Drain. Not only does the ability deal a decent amount of damage to enemies, but it also heals your HP. This at its core is how Venusaur is turned into one of the best tanks in Unite. The newly unlocked move can also be used to nuke grouped-up neutral enemies such as Vespiquen.

Lastly at level 7, Trainers should choose Solar Beam. The ranged attack does an insane amount of damage and can be used to snipe enemies across the map. From here on out, the main strategy for Venusaur is to use Giga Drain to self-heal while utilizing Solar Beam to hit unsuspecting opponents from a distance. Solar is also great for nuking team battles and clearing out enemies with low-HP.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Giga Drain Level 5 Level 11: Increases the amount of HP that is restored. Solar Beam Level 7 Level 13: Reduces this moves cooldown.

Best Venusaur Held Items in Pokemon Unite

While Venusaur relies heavily on its special attack, we have found the best strategy is to turn it into an unstoppable tank. This is why we recommend Shell Bell for the first Held Item. It essentially gives users health back each time Solar Beam hits an enemy on the map. When combined with Giga Drain, Venusaur is constantly healing itself.

The second item we recommend is Focus Band. Not only does it increase your Defense stat, but it also gives the Kanto starter self-healing when its HP drops down low enough. The combination of this item with what we listed above will turn the Grass-type into an absolute nightmare for enemies trying to bring you down.

Lastly, Trainers should choose Assault Vest for the final item. Just like Focus Band, it adds another incredible boost to the Special Defense stat. More importantly, it increases the Attacker ‘mon’s overall Health Points by a substantial amount. All three of these items will make Venusaur incredibly tanky.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Shell Bell When the Pokemon hits a move, it recovers a minimum of 60 HP. The higher the Pokemon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers. Sp. Atk + 24

Move Cooldown -4.5% Focus Band When the Pokemon drops to low HP, then each second for three seconds, it recovers 11% of the HP it had lost. Def + 30

Sp. Def + 30 Assault Vest When the Pokemon is not in combat, it is granted a shield that nullifies Sp. Atk damaged equal to 12% of its max HP. HP+270

Sp. Def + 42

Best Venusaur Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Since most of the Held Items are focused on giving Venusaur self-healing, we don’t recommend going with Potion. Instead, Trainers should bring the X Attack into battle to boost the Grass-type’s insanely powerful Solar Beam attack.

If you are finding yourself struggling due to the Kanto ‘mon being so slow, then Eject Button is another option. Although given it tanky defense and self-heal, you should be able to withstand most attacks anyway.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked X Attack Raises your Pokemon’s Attack and Sp. Atk for a short time. Trainer level 7

