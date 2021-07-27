Best Zeraora build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Alolan Mythical is one of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, so it is important to know how to play the Speedster at its peak. Here’s everything you need to know about Zeraora’s best build in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

Given away as a free launch bonus for a limited time only, Zeraora has already soared to the top of the best fighters list in Pokemon Unite. As a Speedster, its main role is to deal as much damage as possible as quickly as possible, causing a headache for the opposing team.

He can be tricky to get the hang of if you don’t know what his best moves are, though. Here’s the Gen VII character’s best build that will see you dominating matches and beating your opponents into oblivion.

Best Zeraora moves in Pokemon Unite

Once the match starts, Zeraora is given the choice between Agility and Slash. Choose Slash because it learns Agility automatically at level 3, so it’d be a waste of a slot to give him it this early.

At level 5, pick Spark. While Volt Switch is similar, you can use it three times before cooldown when upgraded at level 12, meaning you’ll ultimately be dealing more damage.

When you hit level 7, go with Discharge over Wild Charge as it has the ability to miss and obviously you don’t want that when you’re in a tense, high-stakes fight.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Spark Level 5 Level 12: Leaps at opponents, causing electric damage. Can be used three times before cooldown. Discharge Level 7 Level 12: Slows enemies down when they’re hit with the attack.

Best Zeraora Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Since it is a Speedster and needs to zip around the map fast to go and deal damage, the Float Stone is crucial as it boosts movement speed when not in a fight. This is perfect for picking off wild Pokemon at the start to level up.

The Muscle Band is also an ideal pick as it increases the Alolan Mythical’s attack damage and basic attack speed. Paired off with the Float Stone, Zeraora will become the ultimate dash-in-and-out fighter, picking off health before anyone can touch him.

Lastly, there’s the Scope Lens which increases critical hit rate and damage. When all three of these items are used together, it makes the Legendary a force to be reckoned with.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Muscle Band Increases basic attack damage. Attack +15

Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Float Stone Increases movement speed when not in combat. Attack +24

Movement Speed +120 Scope Lens Increases critical-hit damage. Critical Hit Rate +6%

Critical-Hit Damage +12%

Best Zeraora Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

As for the Battle Item, while you might not think to use it, the Fluffy Tail is the best for Zeraora. It doesn’t unlock until Trainer level 10, though, so stick with the Potion until then.

Pop Fluffy Tail right as you’re going in for the attack and it’ll paralyze your enemy, as well as temporarily increase your damage. It works wonders against Rotom and Zapdos, too.

Since Zeraora is meant for the middle lane, Fluffy Tail is an incredibly helpful tool for jungling. The item will speed up destroying neutral enemies, which means reaping sweet XP in record time.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Potion Restores your Pokemon’s HP. Trainer level 3 Fluffy Tail Paralyzes the enemy for a couple of seconds and increases damage. Trainer level 10

