Best Greninja build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The popular Kalos starter is secretly one of the most powerful characters in Pokemon Unite with the right Held Items and moveset. Here is Greninja’s best build in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

In Pokemon Unite, the Attacker role gives players a set of offensive-heavy characters to lead the attack against the opposing team. Perhaps the most misunderstood ‘mon in the class is the popular X and Y water-type Greninja.

While the starter is squishy, the ninja-like frog can be devastating with the right Held Items and Moves. Here is the blue Pokemon’s best build in the TiMi Studio MOBA that will have you taking out enemies before they know what has hit them.

Best Greninja moves in Pokemon Unite

At the start of the match, players should be using Bubble to take down neutral enemies and snipe opposing players in your lane. While Substitute may seem weak compared to most moves, it’s actually incredibly useful for making escapes. If you find yourself low in HP and needing to dash back to your goal, drop the doll behind you to briefly block enemies.

Once you evolve into Frogadier at level 5, choose Smokescreen. Not only does the invisible dash offer one of the best escapes in the game, but it’s also perfect for sneaking up on opponents and flanking them. Immediately after popping the move, the ability automatically boosts your next basic attack.

Lastly, after hitting level 6 Trainers should pick Surf. The special ability does a substantial amount of damage against enemies while also healing Greninja’s HP. The move is unique in that it actually does more damage against low-health enemies, making it the perfect tool to taking out opponents trying to flee. Best of all, if you manage to knock out a player then the attack’s cooldown is reset, meaning you are free to spam it again.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Smokescreen Level 5 Level 13: Increases Attack for a short time when the user stops sneaking. Surf Level 7 Level 11: Increases the amount of HP restored.

Best Greninja Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Because most of Greninja’s damage will come from its basic attack, players should absolutely choose Muscle Band as their first Held Item. It gives a massive boost to your Attack damage as well as its speed. When combined with the ninja’s boosted third attack, it can really turn its moves into a devastating flurry of hits.

The second item we recommend is Scope Lens. The addon works nicely with Muscle Band as it increases your Critical Hit rate chances, as well as the damage. Pairing the two items together will make the Water-type’s swift attacks even deadlier, especially when popping out of a Smoke Screen which buffs your next basic attack.

Finally, users should go with Float Stone. Even though Greninja is not a part of the Speedster class, it’s one of the quickest Pokemon in the Attacker category. Carrying one will give it an insane boost in its mobility, which is perfect for flanking when using alongside your Smoke Screen ability. Just like the last two items, it also gives a boost to the Attack stat.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Muscle Band When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased 3% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP. Attack + 15

Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Scope Lens Increases the damage of basic attack critical hits. The higher the Pokemon’s Attack, the more the damage increases. Critical Hit Rate +6%

Critical-Hit Damage +12% Float Stone Increases movement speed by 20% when the Pokemon is not in combat. Attack + 24

Movement Speed + 120

Best Greninja Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Greninja’s greatest weakness is just how squishy it is. The biggest complaints players have is how quick the ‘mon gets knocked out on the battlefield. This is why we suggest using the Eject Button Battle Item.

When combined with the character’s Smoke Screen ability, it makes it almost impossible for enemies to bring you down. As long as you play carefully, the Pokemon will be able to zip around the map with this build.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer level 11

