Best Cinderace build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

Cinderace has quickly become one of the most reliable characters in Pokemon Unite with the right build. Here is the Galar rabbit’s best Held Items and moves in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

The Attacker class in Pokemon Unite is filled with the MOBA’s best offensive characters. Gen VIII newcomer Cinderace has quickly risen in the ranks as one the most powerful characters in the game.

With the right moveset and Held Items, the ‘mon can tear up the map with its fiery ranged attacks. Here is the Sword & Shield rabbit’s best build that will have your enemies running for cover from the heat.

Best Cinderace moves in Pokemon Unite

For the first quarter of the match, Scorbunny will be tied down with Ember and Low Sweep for quite a bit of time. Players should use the first ranged ability to hit opponents from a distance, and use the second ability to finish them off if they are trying to escape with low health.

Things start to heat up once you hit Level 7. After evolving Raboot into Cinderace, Trainers should choose Pyro Ball. Just like the strategy mentioned earlier, you should be using the new ability alongside your basic attack to relentlessly tag opponents across your lane, before finishing them off with Low Sweep.

While it might be tempting to pick Flame Charge at level 7, you should instead choose Feint. Right now, the biggest counter to Cinderace is Zeraora. Once the Speedster drops Discharge, trigger the ability to escape the deadly trap. Once Feint is upgraded at level 11, basic attacks also heal HP which is key to surviving intense team battles.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Pyro Ball Level 7 Level 11: Reduces the cooldown of Flame Charge or Feint when this move hits. Feint Level 8 Level 13: After this move is used, basic attacks that hit opposing Pokemon restores the users HP (up to three times).

Best Cinderace Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Since the main strategy for Cinderace is spamming Pyro Ball and its main attack, users should absolutely equip Muscle Band. The Held Item not only increases Attack damage, but more importantly it boosts the speed of your Basic Attack.

The next item we recommend is Float Stone. The Held Item also increases the Attack damage stat, making it an insane boos when combined with the item mentioned above. It also increases the rabbit’s movement speed out of battle, which is a great bonus.

Lastly Trainers should use their last slot for Scope Lens. As mentioned earlier, Cinderace should be spamming its basic attack. This Held Item increases the Critical Hit Damage and rate, which will make your fire kicks all the more devastating.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Muscle Band Increases basic attack damage. Attack + 15

Basic Attack Speed +7.5% Float Stone Increases movement speed when not in combat. Attack + 24

Movement Speed + 120 Scope Lens Increases critical-hit damage. Critical Hit Rate +6%

Critical-Hit Damage +12%

Best Cinderace Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Players who have mastered Cinderace should use the X Attack Battle Item to boost the damage of their basic attack. The ‘mon will be terrifying in the early game with its ranged attacks.

Triggering the Battle Item before lining up your Pyro Ball, will also massively buff the special attack. When paired off with the right Held Items, the Sword & Shield character will be a damage machine.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked X-Attack Raises your Pokemon’s Attack and Sp. Atk for a short time / 40 seconds. Trainer level 7

Because Cinderace is more on the squishy side of HP, players need to be careful when playing the Galar ‘mon. Trainers should really lean heavily on the Fire-type Starters Ranged attacks – especially in the early game.

While Feint isn’t the most glamorous ability, it truly make the Attacker hard to hit. The ability can also be used to have the rabbit quickly sneak into grass to hide from enemies. Most importantly, its the best way to escape flanked attacks.