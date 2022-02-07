Genshin Impact leak reveals upcoming Diluc and Fischl skins

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed that Diluc and Fischl will be getting their very own alternate skins in a future update.

Diluc and Fischl currently don’t have their own alternate skins in Genshin Impact, but this could soon change. Following on from the official Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream, new info has been revealed about the game’s future alternate outfits.

While players are currently busy unlocking the new Keqing and Ningguang skins during this year’s 2.4 Lantern Rite event, many travelers will be curious to know which characters will be receiving the next cosmetics.

While miHoYo has yet to officially announce any new skins for the game’s ever-growing character roster, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from pouring in.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Diluc and Fischl skin leaks

MiHoYo previously released summer-themed skins for Jean and Barbara, while both Keqing and Ningguang headline the Lantern Rite event. The developers also released a number of alternate default outfits for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber.

While these cosmetics may not alter the character’s abilities and overall gameplay, they do help players showcase their favorite members with a fresh look. If the latest Genshin Impact character skins weren’t enough, there now appear to be two new alternate outfits in the works for both Diluc and Fischl.

This exciting news comes from reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Tangzhu, who discovered that both Diluc and Fischl will be getting skins. We currently don’t have any images of the upcoming outfits, but we know they will be coming in a future update. We’ll be updating this article as soon as we hear further information.

Advertisement

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below:

Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates