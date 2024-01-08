Like it or loathe it, awards season is now in full swing, with Taylor Swift’s “death stare” at the Golden Globes already going viral.

Film and TV lovers can never seem to agree whether awards season is enjoyable or not, with the Golden Globes routinely coming low down on the list in terms of significance.

Even so, it’s always a pleasing moment when a fan favorite wins – but even more so when things go wrong and internet-breaking memes are born.

This time, Taylor Swift has had to bear the brunt of a host’s less-than-savory joke, prompting her “death glare” to go viral.

Taylor Swift’s “death glare” at Golden Globes joke goes viral

Taylor Swift’s “death glare” following a joke at the 2024 Golden Globes has gone viral – and fans are fully in Swift’s corner.

The clip was posted online by Variety showing Swift responding to a joke made by host Jo Koy during the ceremony itself.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy remarked, with only a low thrum of laughter turning out in response.

The camera then cut directly to Swift, maintaining a stony expression while continuing to sip on her drink.

This isn’t the first time that Golden Globes – or other awards ceremony – hosts have come under fire for ill-advised jokes, with Ricky Gervais particularly known for rubbing attendees up the wrong way.

Unsurprisingly, the internet’s Swiftes had something to say about it.

“Taylor Swift wasn’t amused. Idk the best jokes are the ones the subject will laugh at. This one missed the mark tbh,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “They say looks can kill and she might try…” a second weighed in.

“Oh man, we got the wrong guy,” a third user commented, with a fourth responding, “That landed with a giant thud and a death glare from Swift. Not Jo Koy’s best moment.”

“That didn’t take long, adding this to the X gif library. I honestly thought Koy’s joke was pretty benign, but what a treasure this new GIF will be. I think it’ll give the iconic Denzel GIF a run for its money. She’s such a vibe,” another fan summed up.

Swift came away from the Golden Globes empty-handed, despite her astronomical box office success with her Eras Tour concert movie.

