Taylor Swift’s biggest feud is getting its own documentary

A new documentary detailing the years-long feud between Taylor Swift and record executive Scooter Braun is set to premiere soon.

One of the most famous feuds in Swift’s career is about to take center stage once again as a new documentary will give audiences an in-depth look into her tumultuous relationship with Braun.

Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland will be dropping the two-episode doc tentatively titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood next month and it will detail both sides of the feud with a ton of insider information about the music industry.

The core of the documentary will center on Braun’s purchase of Swift’s master records in 2019 after the record executive purchased Big Machine Label Group, the record label where Swift recorded her first six albums.

Swift wrote a lengthy Tumblr post at the time, condemning the sale and chastising Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta for allowing Braun to acquire her work knowing the ugly history between the two.

“When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Despite this setback, Swift was able to gain the rights to re-record her first six albums as she retained the copyright in the music and the lyrics. This means that she can use those elements of the original masters to create new ones that she owns.

So far, Swift has released Taylor’s Version of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, so the only two albums she has left to record are Taylor Swift and Reputation.

During a 2022 interview with NPR, Braun opened up about his side of the feud and claimed he was “excited to work with every artist on the label” when he acquired Big Machine, but Swift’s statements put a damper on that feeling.

“[Before I could call the artists] — I made four phone calls; I started to do those phone calls — all hell broke loose. So I think a lot of things got lost in translation. I think that when you have a conflict with someone, it’s very hard to resolve it if you’re not willing to have a conversation,” Braun said.

Braun also said that his one regret about the deal was that he assumed all of Big Machine’s artists would “have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, great, let’s be in business together. And I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know. I’m going to learn from it. I’m going to move on.”

Bad Blood will be the latest addition to WBD U.K.’s “vs.” series which consists of Johnny vs. Amber, which centers on the Johnny Deep and Amber Heard trial, and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce, which details every aspect of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy divorce.

Charlotte Reid, WBD U.K.’s VP commissioning, explained why the network wanted to highlight this particular story stating, “It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers who are highly engaged with access-led documentaries like ‘vs’, which continues to be a popular format on Discovery+.”

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood will premiere in June 2024. In the meantime, you can check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month as well as new movies to add to your watchlist.