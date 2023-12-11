Barbenheimer & Succession dominate Golden Globes

The nominations for 2024’s Golden Globes have been announced and the frontrunners are undoubtedly Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Succession.

It may be hard to believe, but award season is slowly making its way upon us and the Golden Globes just released their category picks.

While it may be redundant to say, 2023 has been one of the best for both TV and movies, but a few projects have rised above the rest in terms of quality and memorability.

Article continues after ad

Amongst the movies centered in winter or the shows laid in an apocalypse, three projects have made their way to the front with the most nominations.

Article continues after ad

Twitter: Culture Crave

Golden Globes deem Barbenheimer and Succession as IT girls

The Golden Globes just recently released their nominations and it seems three works moved the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Succession.

Barbie and Oppenheimer — better known as Barbenheimer — was marketed as the cultural event of the summer as fans debated how to watch the films in order.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In contrast, Succession, created and run by Jesse Armstrong has been taking the world by storm since it premiered in 2018.

With the announcement of Golden Globes nominations, all three projects have garnered a total of 26 nominations.

The biggest nods to Barbie is its nomination for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy while Oppenheimer can hopefully take the award for Best Drama Motion Picture. Both films are nominated for the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When it comes to Succession, its main male cast of Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alan Ruck were all nominated with the only two women acknowledged being Sarah Snook and J. Smith Cameron.

To read more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.