Taylor Swift’s viral “For A Fortnight” challenge explained

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of her 11th album by inviting fans to participate in a new trend. Here is what it entails.

On April 19, Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. With 31 new songs for fans to obsess over, the album has already broken the record for Spotify’s most-streamed in a single day.

One particular track titled ‘Fortnight‘ features a collaboration with rapper Post Malone and has seen Taylor invite fans to participate in a new viral challenge to celebrate the album’s lead single.

So, if you are a Swiftie looking to join in on the hype, here is what exactly the “For A Fortnight” challenge entails.

Considering there are 14 days in a fortnight, Taylor asked fans to share “14 clips from 14 moments” of their lives in a single video via YouTube Shorts with her song as backing music.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Taylor wrote, “A lot can happen in a fortnight when you’re a Swiftie. The Department kindly requests your participation in the For a Fortnight Challenge.”

Demonstrating the challenge herself, Taylor shared her own “For A Fortnight” challenge on YouTube, garnering more than 72,000,000 views in just 5 days. Featuring on the song, Post Malone also hopped on the trend.

Already the challenge’s hashtag on YouTube has nearly 10,000 videos under it as Swifties offer the internet insight into their lives. So, with that said, what are you waiting for?