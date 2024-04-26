EntertainmentYouTube

Taylor Swift’s viral “For A Fortnight” challenge explained

Meera Jacka
Taylor Swift in the music video for FortnightInstagram: taylorswift

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of her 11th album by inviting fans to participate in a new trend. Here is what it entails.

On April 19, Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. With 31 new songs for fans to obsess over, the album has already broken the record for Spotify’s most-streamed in a single day.

One particular track titled ‘Fortnight‘ features a collaboration with rapper Post Malone and has seen Taylor invite fans to participate in a new viral challenge to celebrate the album’s lead single.

So, if you are a Swiftie looking to join in on the hype, here is what exactly the “For A Fortnight” challenge entails.

Considering there are 14 days in a fortnight, Taylor asked fans to share “14 clips from 14 moments” of their lives in a single video via YouTube Shorts with her song as backing music.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Taylor wrote, “A lot can happen in a fortnight when you’re a Swiftie. The Department kindly requests your participation in the For a Fortnight Challenge.”

Demonstrating the challenge herself, Taylor shared her own “For A Fortnight” challenge on YouTube, garnering more than 72,000,000 views in just 5 days. Featuring on the song, Post Malone also hopped on the trend.

Already the challenge’s hashtag on YouTube has nearly 10,000 videos under it as Swifties offer the internet insight into their lives. So, with that said, what are you waiting for?

Related Topics

Taylor Swift

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

keep reading
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift
Music
Kim Kardashian loses over 120K followers after Taylor Swift’s diss track
Kawter Abed
taylor swift tweets about Ryan gosling's SNL skit
Music
Taylor Swift fangirls over Ryan Gosling’s ‘All Too Well’ parody on SNL
Molly Byrne
Taylor Swift supports Ice Spice at Coachella
Music
Fans go wild as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dance to Ice Spice at Coachella
Kawter Abed
Taylor Swift Eras Tour stream
Music
Taylor Swift’s “Taylor’s Versions” remasters return to TikTok after UMG exodus
Dylan Horetski
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech