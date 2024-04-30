Fans shocked to see Taylor Swift and “obsessed” Travis Kelce enjoy PDA at charity gala

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying a moment of blissful PDA while attending a charity event held by Patrick Mahomes’ foundation.

On April 27, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a charity gala held by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

While the foundation’s mission is “dedicated to improving the lives of children,” they also aim to provide resources for communities as well.

During the gala, Taylor and Travis could be seen being loved up as they enjoyed their time. At one point, Travis even nuzzled his face into Taylor’s arm and neck, giving her plenty of kisses.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the couple have since reacted in shock at a video of Travis’ excessive PDA moment where Taylor seemed unfazed. “Y’all what the actual f**k, oh my god, what the f**k!” exclaimed one fan on X.

“Tay wrote ‘The Prophecy’ and the universe said ‘Hold tight ma’am. In 5-10 business days your 6’5 golden retriever who worships the ground you walk on will arrive,’” added another.

Article continues after ad

Though some fans mentioned that the two needed “a room,” others noted how “madly in love” they looked and expressed their happiness for Taylor being in a relationship she “deserves.”

Article continues after ad

In another viral video from the charity event, Travis was praised for how his demeanor “relaxes” Taylor, so much so that his security lowered his guard. “Okay we’re looking at how Taylor relaxes etc BUT have you seen his security guy?? He literally relaxes on the wall and takes out his phone when Travis is back with her,” wrote a fan who reposted the video to X.

Travis, who spoke at the gala, also called Taylor his “significant other” while announcing that she would be donating Eras Tour tickets to the charity’s auction. The four tickets ultimately sold for $80,000 to an unknown bidder.

Article continues after ad

Though the couple is busy spending time together, Taylor’s Eras Tour will resume on May 9 in Paris. Travis, however, just confirmed he would be hosting his first reality TV show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Article continues after ad

The Prime Video show is a spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and will air 20 episodes full of comical and scholastic celebrity moments.