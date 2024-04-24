Kim Kardashian loses over 120K followers after Taylor Swift’s diss track

Kim Kardashian has lost more than 120,000 Instagram followers, just days after Taylor Swift released a new diss track seemingly about her.

Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, and it has since broken the record for Spotify’s most-streamed in a single day with over 300 million listens.

While Swifties have been streaming the 31 new songs, one particular track titled ‘thanK you aIMee’ has been garnering the most attention, as it’s speculated to be a diss track towards Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, Kardashian’s Instagram account boasted 364.3 million followers last month, but dropped to 363 million just days after the album’s release, as fans spotted “clues” in the 24th track.

Article continues after ad

The main hint that ‘thanK you aIMee’ might be referencing the reality star is the capitalization of the letters K, I, and M to spell out her first name. Swifties also believe there are clues in the song lyrics.

Article continues after ad

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel,” reads the chorus. “Screamed, ‘F**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

The ‘SKIMS’ founder’s feud with Swift dates back to 2016, when she was married to her ex-husband Kanye West. When the pop star was upset about the rapper calling her “that b*tch” in his song ‘Famous,’ Kardashian insisted that Swift had actually given him permission.

Article continues after ad

She also shared a phone call between Swift and West, which the singer said was recorded “illegally” and “edited.” In a 2023 interview with Time, the 34-year-old described the incident as “a career death.”

At the time of writing, neither Kardashian or Swift have addressed the new theories. However, Swifties have been spamming the reality star’s Instagram posts with references to the song, writing “Thank you aimee” and “All that time you were throwin’ punches” in her comments.