Noah Schnapp sparks backlash again with “laughable” accolade

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp’s latest accolade has been called “laughable” by critics on social media after his inclusion in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list was revealed.

The 19-year-old actor has previously come under fire for a number of public controversies, including social media posts surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Though the star hasn’t posted online since October 11, 2023, his profile on social media has frequently been spotted as a trending topic.

In this instance, it’s Noah Schnapp’s inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list that has drawn attention, with users citing his lack of upcoming acting roles (excluding Stranger Things) as a point to query.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Noah Schnapp’s “laughable” new accolade makes waves

Schnapp’s inclusion in this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list has been criticized by several social media users.

“Putting Noah Schnapp on the same list as all of these beloved and extremely talented actors is laughable,” one tweet read in response to the news.

Due to Schnapp’s lack of acting roles outside of his breakout turn in Netflix hit Stranger Things, some users believe he isn’t the best fit to be sat alongside other actors who have been included, such as Jenna Ortega and Rachel Sennott. Some users have also drawn comparisons to recently dropped Scream star, Melissa Barrera.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Melissa Barrera was sacked from Scream and Susan Sarandon dropped by her agency, just for supporting Palestine and speaking up against genocide. Noah Schnapp can go around supporting genocide with stickers saying ‘Zionism is sexy’ and he gets included in the Forbes 30 under 30,” one user commented.

“No way he should have been there with little to nothing other than Stranger Things Season 5 lined up,” another added. “He hasn’t done anything besides Stranger Things like how embarrassing every other cast member is busy,” a third weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Entertainment account Film Updates also stated: “The actor currently has no projects lined up besides Stranger Things Season 5.”

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things Season 5 is yet to get an official release date, although rumors currently make a summer 2024 release hopeful.

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3

Article continues after ad