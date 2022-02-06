All Baby Pokemon & where to find them in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are many Baby Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but adding them all to your Hisui Pokedex isn’t easy. Here’s where to find and catch them all, including Pichu, Cleffa, Bonsly, and Magby.

Introduced in Generation II, Baby ‘mon are pre-evolutions of certain popular Pokemon: Pichu is Pikachu’s, Riolu is Lucario’s, and Elekid is Electabuzz’s, for example.

13 of them can be found in the Hisui region but with no Breeding mechanic in the game, how do you get them? Hunting all of the Baby Pokemon down in Pokemon Legends Arceus will take some effort but it’s well worth the reward.

How to get all Baby Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are 13 Baby Pokemon in the Sinnoh origins title:

They are skittish so you will need to be very quiet, crouching and utilizing Stealth Sprays and patches of long grass where possible. If they see you, they’ll run away and can even despawn if spooked enough.

Pichu location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pikachu’s pre-evolution can be found as soon as the map opens up in the very first area of the game: the Obsidian Fieldlands.

It is a rare spawn in Floaro Gardens and Nature’s Pantry during all times of day and any weather.

Alternatively, the ‘mon can appear in the Golden Lowlands in the Crimson Mirelands, also with a low appearance rate.

Cleffa location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Cleffa only appears in one place in the entire Hisui region, and it’s in the Coronet Highlands.

Head to the Fabled Spring at nighttime to find the Baby Pokemon, as well as its evolutions Clefairy and Clefable.

It spawns on both sides of the river here, so the chances of catching more than one in a single visit are high.

Togepi location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The earliest you can find and catch the Egg Pokemon is in the Crimson Mirelands.

It appears in the Cottonsedge Prairie and is quite common, though it doesn’t always show up on the first visit.

Togepi can also spawn in the Cobalt Coastlands, at Bathers’ Lagoon and Tranquility Cove.

Elekid location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You will only be able to encounter Elekid during the later half of Legends Arceus’ story as it shows up in the last two maps.

Trainers can find it at Cloudcap Pass in the Coronet Highlands and Arena’s Approach and Icebound Falls in the Alabaster Icelands.

All three locations have a lower spawn chance, so you may be hunting for the Baby ‘mon for a while.

Magby location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

If you’re having trouble hunting down the Fire-type, that’s because it only spawns in one location in the entire game.

You need to have unlocked the Basculegion mount in the Cobalt Coastlands and then swim to Firespit Island in the northeast section of the map.

Magby spawns here alongside its evolution. Be careful, though, as Magmar is aggressive on sight which can cause the Baby Pokemon to escape.

Budew location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

If you’ve already found Togepi then the chances that you have a Budew already are high as it appears in the same area. But if not, it’s in the Crimson Mirelands.

The best place to catch it is at the Cottonsedge Prairie, but it can appear in Gapejaw Bog too.

You can also get one at the same place as Cleffa: at the Fabled Spring in the Coronet Highlands.

Chingling location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Like Elekid, you will only be able to catch a Chingling once you’ve reached the last two maps as it doesn’t spawn earlier in the game.

Head to the Sacred Plaza in the Coronet Highlands or Lake Acuity in the Alabaster Icelands to find the Baby ‘mon.

In our experience, Lake Acuity has a higher appearance rate so it may be worth heading there first if you can.

Bonsly location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Sudowoodo pre-evolution is one of the hardest Baby ‘mon to track down in the Hisui region. The earliest you can find Bonsly is in the Crimson Mirelands.

You can find it at Cloudpool Ridge here, but know that it is a really rare spawn so it may take a few attempts to get one to load in.

The same goes for its second location: Celestica Ruins in the Coronet Highlands. Good luck!

Mime Jr. location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Mime Jr. is probably the quickest pre-evolution to catch in Pokemon Legends Arceus. It spawns as soon as the Obsidian Fieldlands map opens up.

It is a rare spawn in the Horseshoe Plains, often found walking around by Wurmple in the most eastern portion.

That said, you can find multiple of them at Sandgem Flats so we’d recommend heading there over Horseshoe Plains.

Happiny location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Happiny is another Baby Pokemon you can catch early on in the game, though it is also a rare spawn.

Head to the Oreburrow Tunnel in the Obsidian Fieldlands to find the ‘mon, going either from the Obsidian Falls or The Heartwood side.

Alternatively, it can be found at the Obsidian Falls here, at Hideaway Bay in the Cobalt Coastlands, or the Avalanche Slopes in the Alabaster Icelands.

Munchlax location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Famously difficult to find in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl, Munchlax’s odds are not much different in the Hisui region either.

It has a low spawn chance at Deertrack Heights in the Obsidian Fieldlands so be prepared to be looking for it for a while.

The ‘mon is also known to make a rare appearance at the Snowfall Hot Spring in the Alabaster Icelands.

Riolu location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Perhaps the most desired on this list by many, the Lucario pre-evolution only appears on one map in Pokemon Legends Arceus: the Alabaster Icelands.

The best place to find one is by the Icebound Falls as it spawns pretty consistently here. We have found one almost every single time we’ve visited the location.

Riolu can also show up at the Snowfall Hot Spring, though it is a lower chance so you’re better off going to the other area.

Mantyke location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Once you unlock the Basculegion mount, you won’t have any issues tracking down Mantyke as it appears very frequently.

Simply hop on your mount in the Cobalt Coastlands and surf to Ginkgo Landing where you should see a swarm of them doing acobatics in the water.

Failing that, they also appear alongside Mantyne at Tranquility Cove, usually in groups of two or more.

And there you have it! Now you know how to catch every Baby Pokemon in the Hisui region.

