How to catch Hisuian Voltorb & Electrode in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The new form of the Gen I ‘mon is caught in a specific location in the Hisui region. Here’s how to get Hisuian Voltorb and evolve it into Electrode.

The series is no stranger to regional variants of classic Pokemon. Starting with Sun & Moon on Nintendo 3DS, we’ve seen Alolan, Galarian, and now Hisuian forms with the launch of Legends Arceus.

Two such forms are Voltorb and its evolution, Electrode. Previously purely Electric-types, they now have dual-typing with Grass.

Hisuian Voltorb location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before you rush in to obtain the ‘mon, know that it is in the Coronet Highlands which you don’t reach until you’ve beaten the third Noble Pokemon.

Follow the steps below to find Hisuian Voltorb:

Go to Coronet Highlands, warping to the Moonview Arena. From here, head southeast slightly to the Sacred Plaza. You will find one to three of the ‘mon rolling around amongst the ruins here. To catch one, you need to be stealthy as it will attack on sight if it sees you. Either use a Stealth Spray or crouch and quietly make your way behind it before throwing a Great Ball or better to add it to your team.

How to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In previous entries, Voltorb evolves once it reaches level 30. This isn’t the case in the Sinnoh origins title – it needs a Grass Stone.

You can find one at random by smashing ore deposits, digging for treasure with Ursaluna, or in Space-Time Distortions. If you have Merit Points from finding Lost Satchels, you can purchase one from the Trading Post for 1,000 points.

Once you have a Grass Stone, use it on Voltorb from the inventory menu and it will evolve into Hisuian Electrode.

Now you’re the proud owner of two of the newest regional forms in the series. Congratulations!

