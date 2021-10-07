What are Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Game Freak is introducing a new Pokemon form in its 2022 open-world title. Here is everything you need to know about Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Players will experience a completely different side of Sinnoh in Pokemon Legends Arceus as the 2022 titles takes place decades earlier when the land was called the Hisui region instead.

Despite being a Diamond & Pearl origin story, Game Freak are introducing a flurry of additions to the Gen IV world including the all-new Noble Pokemon form.

What are Noble Pokemon in Legends Arceus?

As players explore the Hiusi region, they will discover that the ancient era of Sinnoh has four Noble Pokemon who ruled the land. These ‘mon were blessed with special powers and can be viewed almost as mini-bosses in the game as players will need to travel to each of their territories to battle them.

The three Nobles revealed so far are Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Kleavor. They are the evolutions to Stantler, Basculin, and Scyther. Each of the classic Pokemon were transformed into the unique variant after interacting with the mysterious lands of Hisui.

Similar to Gym Leaders, each of these beasts have a Warden assigned to them. These gifted Trainers are tasked with protecting the section of the map that each of the nobles reside in. At the time of writing, the fourth Noble belonging to Warden Arezu has not yet been revealed.

Noble Pokemon Category Type Height Weight Kleavor Axe Pokemon Bug / Rock 5’11 196.2 lbs Basculegion Big Fish Pokemon Water / Ghost 9’10 242.5 lbs Wyrdeer Big Horn Pokemon Normal / Psychic 5’11 209.7 lbs

Frenzied Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In the story, a mysterious phenomenon in Hisui will turn the Noble Pokemon “frenzied.” The once majestic creatures become bright yellow and start rampaging uncontrollably across their territory.

As player progress through the game, they will meet Wardens Lian, Mai, Iscan, and Arezu who will each task you with curing the Noble`s from their chaotic state.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Noble Pokemon location

According to promotional material, we know that each of the Noble Pokemon will take up a specific part of the map. Scyther’s evolution Kleavor, for instance, will reside in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

In each of these locations, one of the four Wardens are assigned to taking care of the land. The special Trainers are also responsible for giving the Pokemon offerings as they are revered by the people of Hisui.

Noble Pokemon battlegrounds

Based off screenshots released by Game Freak, it appears that each Noble Pokemon will be fought in a sectioned off area of land once they have become Frenzied.

In the September Gameplay Trailer, the protagonist can be seen entering a location with flag markers that depict Kleavor.

How to catch Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

At the time of writing, Game Freak has not gone into detail as to whether players will be able to catch the Noble Pokemon specifically. Screenshots have shown the protagonist battling with Kleavor in its normal state, so it seems so.

Trainers will first have to cure them from being Frenzied. Unlike most ‘mon, they can not be knocked out and must instead be defeated by calming them down through a special set of steps, which are detailed in our guide here.

When Pokemon Legends Arceus releases in January 2022, it will be interesting to see if there will be more Noble Pokemon and Wardens revealed. There is still a lot we don’t know about the mysterious creatures, but they look to be pivotal to Sinnoh’s origins.